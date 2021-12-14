Menu
Patricia Jo Bassett
1971 - 2021
Patricia Jo Bassett

Aug. 9, 1971 - Dec. 10, 2021

DRYDEN - Patricia Jo Bassett, 50, of Dryden, passed away December 10, 2021 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Born August 9, 1971 in Cortland, she was a daughter of Rodney E. Bassett, of Genoa, and the late Anne (Bosworth) Bassett. She was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, and had been employed for many years as an assembler with the JM Murray Center in Cortland. Patricia had resided at the Franziska Racker Center's Group Home in Dryden since 1995.

In addition to her father; she is survived by her sister, Diane Kulas (Kevin Maxson) of Moravia, with whom she shared a special bond; a brother, Kevin Bassett (Mary Lou) of Genoa; several nieces and nephews; and a large, extended family. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a sister, Yvonne Tyrrell.

A small family service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa, with interment at Genoa Rural Cemetery in the spring. Contributions may be made to the Cortland Memorial Foundation, 134 Homer Ave., Cortland, NY 13045.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90, Genoa, NY
RIP Patty!! Say hi to your Mom. Classmate of 1992.
Eric D.
School
December 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss of Patty. Prayer to you all.
Brenda
Family
December 14, 2021
