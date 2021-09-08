Patricia (Burgman) Houlihan

LAKE PLACID, FL - Patricia (Burgman) Houlihan, wife, mother and friend departed this life to begin the next part of her journey on August 11, 2021, in Sebring Florida. She was 84.

A graduate of Genoa Central School, Pat married her best friend Orville Burgman in 1954. The couple lived most of their married life in Genoa where they farmed and raised their family. After leaving farming, Pat worked in the offices of Turek Farms for many years, and served as the Genoa Town Clerk for 24 years.

Following Orville's passing in 1999, Pat met and married her second husband, Lawrence Houlihan, in 2002. Larry helped heal her heart, and the couple traveled the states extensively in their RV before settling in Florida.

Pat was a voracious reader, easily able to finish a novel in a matter of days. She enjoyed bowling, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy (few people could answer more questions than Pat!), rodeo and Yankee's baseball with husband Larry.

Pat is survived by husband Larry, of Lake Placid, FL; her children: Susan (Calvin) Robbins of Bristol, VA, Michael (Jan) Burgman of Genoa, Sandi Burgman, also of Bristol, VA, Guy (Lynn) Burgman of Moravia and Lake Placid, FL; and step-son Timothy (Tara) Houlihan of Genoa; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Pat was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Rose Cuatt, and sister Jackie Schlie.

A remembrance gathering will be held at the Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa on September 12, 2021 between 10:00 a.m. and noon, and again between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. A private burial in Genoa Rural Cemetery will follow.

Friends and family are STRONGLY encouraged to be vaccinated against Covid 19, and face masks will be required to enter the funeral home.