Patricia E. Miller

WEEDSPORT - Patricia E. Miller, 73, of Weedsport passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 8, 2022 at home.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, John R. Miller, Jr.; children: Lori (Garry) Medlin, Kim (Scott) Wisniewski, Liz Miller, Jackie (Jim) Kirby, Charlotte (Paul) McCombie, John (Cassy) Miller, III, and Brandy (Todd) McGetrick; brothers: Richard Wilbur and Harry Wilbur, Jr.; sister Barbara Hostler; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the COPD Foundation.