Patricia E. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Patricia E. Miller

WEEDSPORT - Patricia E. Miller, 73, of Weedsport passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 8, 2022 at home.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, John R. Miller, Jr.; children: Lori (Garry) Medlin, Kim (Scott) Wisniewski, Liz Miller, Jackie (Jim) Kirby, Charlotte (Paul) McCombie, John (Cassy) Miller, III, and Brandy (Todd) McGetrick; brothers: Richard Wilbur and Harry Wilbur, Jr.; sister Barbara Hostler; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the COPD Foundation.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Jan
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Baldwinsville, NY
Bush Funeral Home
Iam so sorry for the sudden loss of my niece Pat . My prayers go out to the family. Love Aunt Marion and Uncle Bill ..
Marion Ziolkowski
Family
January 15, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Pat's passing. Sending love and warm thoughts to you all
Stephanie Miner
Family
January 15, 2022
Condolences to your entire family from cousin Bonnie and my entire family
Bonnie Gates
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a devoted Wife and Mother.
Bruce & Carol Everson
January 11, 2022
Tanya, Cameron, Hector&Monica
January 11, 2022
i am very sad for your loss.
Bryan Solada
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Marci McGetrick
Other
January 10, 2022
