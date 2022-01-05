Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia L. Murray
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Patricia L. (Connors) Murray

AUBURN - Patricia L. (Connors) Murray, 83, of Auburn passed away New Year's Day 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Regina (McMillen) Connors. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed time spent in the Adirondack's and in her trailer on Cayuga Lake. She was an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her son Dennis (Lynette) Murray; daughter-in-law Gail Murray; grandchildren: Erin (Steven), McKayla and Alex Murray; great-granddaughter Harper Johnson; siblings: Thomas (Susan) Connors, Alyce "Katherine" Black, Richard (Joanne) Connors, William (Clari) Connors, Robert Connors; as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband Cornelius and son Michael Murray.

A calling hour will be held this Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To know Patricia was to love her. She will be forever missed by all of the special people who were part of her life.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rest in peace.
Glenn Shaft, Spring,Texas
January 6, 2022
We are going to miss our sister. Thinking of all the memories we have of Pat growing up and raising families. Tom will always remember she made him dry the dishes. RIP
Thomas and Susan Connors
Family
January 5, 2022
I will miss you dearly and all of the wonderful times we shared over the years. You were not only my sister in law but more like my actual sister. Rest in Peace, Heaven gained another Angel. Love Debby
Debby Connors
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results