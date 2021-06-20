Menu
Patricia A. Tokarz
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Patricia A. Tokarz

OWASCO - Patricia A. Tokarz, 74 of Owasco passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Matthew House, Auburn.

Patty was born in Auburn, NY and was a life long resident of the Owasco area. She was a graduate of Central High School in Auburn. She went onto work for McQuay for many years before retirement and she was an avid reader.

She was predeceased by her parents Claire and James Hutchings, Sr.

Patty is survived by her husband of 33 years, Stephen J. Tokarz; a brother, James (Barbara) Hutchings; a niece, Jaime Schmitt; nephews: Daniel and James Hutchings III; daughter, Lonna (Roger) Vrooman; son, Jason Mero; grandsons: Eric, Lucas, Adam Vrooman, Lucas and Ryan Mero; as well as a stepson Bradley Tokarz.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Robert D. Gary Funeral Home, Skaneateles. With burial in Lake View Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
