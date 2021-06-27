Patrick Bumpus

NAPLES, FL - Patrick Bumpus, 69, played to win. For Patrick DeLany Bumpus, it was as much about the joy of doing something as the end result. There was seemingly no sport that escaped his interest, no challenge he wasn't game for. He looked for opportunities to succeed and put his all into realizing them. His one caveat, it had to be fun.

Patrick was a flame retardant innovator. As a 34-year old entrepreneur, he could help you find long-lasting products to clean and fireproof your public school's stage curtains or any porous surface-and it would meet the state's new fire code. With his business, it was all about chemistry. He found and obtained the rights to products which opened the door for International Fire-Shield, Inc. to flourish. In that time, he collected some good stories.

Early on, youngest sister Joanne needed to be kept busy, and Patrick volunteered her to help with product testing by spending an entire day in the laundromat continuously washing and drying treated fabric samples. Part of Patrick's success could be attributed to his speed, ambidexterity, and fearlessness.

One of his athletic exploits, ping pong, peaked while he was a student at Auburn Community College. When he moved to Naples, FL in 2005, he made his mark as a national pickleball champion. His pickleball community was dear to him, dubbing him Honey Badger after one storied match in which he ran through a gate to chase down a ball and then just laughed and laughed.

Helping others was an essential part of Patrick. He volunteered with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, becoming a lifelong mentor to Brandon Mitchell, and honorary grandfather to Brandon's two daughters, Mila and Emerie. Honoring his beloved wife Marty's wishes to build a "tree house" in Jamaica after her death in 2008, Patrick found a spot on a mountain top in Westmoreland. He designed a house which included a replica of the fireplace from his grandfather DeLany's camp on Lake Ontario, NY, a 360 degree wrap-around porch with a stunning view of mountains, water, and sky, and eventually, a lighted, regulation-size pickleball court. He hired a local crew of woodworkers and stone masons to do the construction. Calls of "Ya Mon, Bumpi" rung out through the rural countryside, and wild, loud-music, end-of-day parties on the porch ensued. At some point everyone was outfitted with red t-shirts with large white letters and the slogan "Why Not?"

Patrick, 69, grew up on a dairy farm in Sandy Creek, NY, and in the Finger Lakes. After his move to Naples, he maintained close friendships in the upstate NY area. One relationship that proved strong was with long-time friend and fiancee, Tracey Davenport. They remained together as Pat battled cancer until his death.

Patrick is survived by stepson Gregory (Carolyn) Field, of Charlotte, NC; and step-granddaughters: Chandler Field, Jennifer (George) Murray, of Auburn, NY. Additionally, he is survived by brothers: William (Suzanne) of Rochester, NY, Robert (Suzette) of Seattle, WA and Steven, of Wilton Manors, FL; sisters: Virgina Blackwell, of Duvall, WA, Cecelia (David) Munn of Canandaigua, NY, Barbara (Gary) Zelehowsky of Auburn, NY, Nancy (Kenneth) Eato of Minneapolis, MN, Mary Cathleen Blake, of White River Junction, VT, Christine (Mark) D'Alessandro of Washington, DC and Joanne (Joseph) Michalski of Dunkirk, NY. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn, NY. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters, BBBS.org or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.