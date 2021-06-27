Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Bumpus
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Patrick Bumpus

NAPLES, FL - Patrick Bumpus, 69, played to win. For Patrick DeLany Bumpus, it was as much about the joy of doing something as the end result. There was seemingly no sport that escaped his interest, no challenge he wasn't game for. He looked for opportunities to succeed and put his all into realizing them. His one caveat, it had to be fun.

Patrick was a flame retardant innovator. As a 34-year old entrepreneur, he could help you find long-lasting products to clean and fireproof your public school's stage curtains or any porous surface-and it would meet the state's new fire code. With his business, it was all about chemistry. He found and obtained the rights to products which opened the door for International Fire-Shield, Inc. to flourish. In that time, he collected some good stories.

Early on, youngest sister Joanne needed to be kept busy, and Patrick volunteered her to help with product testing by spending an entire day in the laundromat continuously washing and drying treated fabric samples. Part of Patrick's success could be attributed to his speed, ambidexterity, and fearlessness.

One of his athletic exploits, ping pong, peaked while he was a student at Auburn Community College. When he moved to Naples, FL in 2005, he made his mark as a national pickleball champion. His pickleball community was dear to him, dubbing him Honey Badger after one storied match in which he ran through a gate to chase down a ball and then just laughed and laughed.

Helping others was an essential part of Patrick. He volunteered with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, becoming a lifelong mentor to Brandon Mitchell, and honorary grandfather to Brandon's two daughters, Mila and Emerie. Honoring his beloved wife Marty's wishes to build a "tree house" in Jamaica after her death in 2008, Patrick found a spot on a mountain top in Westmoreland. He designed a house which included a replica of the fireplace from his grandfather DeLany's camp on Lake Ontario, NY, a 360 degree wrap-around porch with a stunning view of mountains, water, and sky, and eventually, a lighted, regulation-size pickleball court. He hired a local crew of woodworkers and stone masons to do the construction. Calls of "Ya Mon, Bumpi" rung out through the rural countryside, and wild, loud-music, end-of-day parties on the porch ensued. At some point everyone was outfitted with red t-shirts with large white letters and the slogan "Why Not?"

Patrick, 69, grew up on a dairy farm in Sandy Creek, NY, and in the Finger Lakes. After his move to Naples, he maintained close friendships in the upstate NY area. One relationship that proved strong was with long-time friend and fiancee, Tracey Davenport. They remained together as Pat battled cancer until his death.

Patrick is survived by stepson Gregory (Carolyn) Field, of Charlotte, NC; and step-granddaughters: Chandler Field, Jennifer (George) Murray, of Auburn, NY. Additionally, he is survived by brothers: William (Suzanne) of Rochester, NY, Robert (Suzette) of Seattle, WA and Steven, of Wilton Manors, FL; sisters: Virgina Blackwell, of Duvall, WA, Cecelia (David) Munn of Canandaigua, NY, Barbara (Gary) Zelehowsky of Auburn, NY, Nancy (Kenneth) Eato of Minneapolis, MN, Mary Cathleen Blake, of White River Junction, VT, Christine (Mark) D'Alessandro of Washington, DC and Joanne (Joseph) Michalski of Dunkirk, NY. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn, NY. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters, BBBS.org or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn
NY
Jul
1
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn
NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Patrick (aka Jack Rabbit), was one of the most awesome people I ever met in my life. I k ow him from Cypress Woods.... He was always happy and it meant more to him to make everyone else happy. I met him on the Pickleball courts and he was more than great. He was very humble in all aspects of life which brought him to be in heaven and an earth angel. He played with those who were just learning to bringing Gold home to CW... I´m still in shock. I pray that his family will heal and he is with ourLord- there is a special place in heaven for him- many, many PB courts he can play on and continue to give to others and teach. God Bless Pat Forever. Barbara Killian
Barb from CW pickleball
Other
July 2, 2021
I was very sorry to hear that Patrick lost his valiant battle with cancer. I met him at Veterans Park in Naples Florida. He was a tremendous Pickleball player and very popular with the Pickleball community. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends at this tremendous loss.
Leslie Tayler
June 28, 2021
I first met Pat when he came in as a patient to receive some injections to his scalp. He heard that I had invented the technique and started talking my ear off. He was a very inquisitive individual and we soon became good friends. After injuring his shoulder, he called upon me to meet him at his Naples home where I injected it with his own platelets. He soon recovered and was back out on the pickleball courts doing what he loved to do and that was compete in sports. I did not realize that Pat was ill and it with my sincerest sympathies to his family. Rest in eternal peace my Friend!
Bob Brandt
Friend
June 28, 2021
Condolences to Pat´s family and all the Bumpuses. When Pat was young, my mother, his aunt, would send my brother Paul and I to stay on the Bumpus farm for a few days in the summer. Paul was put to work, helping to bale hay, but I was so small, even at 12 or so, that Aunt Betty told Uncle Bill that I didn´t have to work, and neither did Pat, so he could hang out w me. We had some good times. RIP Pat. God bless.
Gerald A Dwyer
Family
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results