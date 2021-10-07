Menu
Paul J. Cool
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA

Paul J. Cool

Dec. 1, 1928 - Oct. 3, 2021

AGAWAM, MA - Paul J. Cool, 92, of Agawam MA, passed away comfortably and peacefully Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Westfield MA, at Noble Hospital.

Paul was a native of Auburn NY, born with his late twin sister Paula (Falsey) on December 1, 1928 to Peter and Zita (Lauckarn) Cool.

Paul also was predeceased by siblings Robert, Peter and Betty (Walsh), and the love of his life Jean (Brady) to whom he was married for 59 years until her passing in 2016. Paul and Jean lived the last 53 years in Springfield, MA. Paul leaves sons: Jeffrey of Meridian ID (his wife Bette and their children Benjamin and Sarah), and James of Feeding Hills MA (his wife Joann and their children Adam and Paige).

Paul was a graduate of West High in Auburn (1947), Auburn Business School, and Western New England College (1960). Paul also served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954, and spent the majority of his working career as a Contracts Specialist for Air Force and Navy at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford CT, until his retirement in 1989.

Paul's family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers and medical staff that have given him the attention he needed over the last sixteen months: Dr. Suzanne Jorey's Office, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble, Baystate Wound Care, and Visiting Nurses, Mercy Wound Care, Caretenders, the nursing staff and management at The Atrium at Cardinal Drive in Agawam, Dr. May Awkal and Visiting PCP Staff, and Joyce Downie and Mary Warren who assisted Paul during his residency at Quail Run in Agawam.

Services for Paul will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 with calling hours from 8:30-10:00 a.m. and a service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation on 985 Main Street in Agawam, followed by a procession to the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam for Military Honors and committal prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.forastiere.com.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
985 Main Street, Agawam, MA
Oct
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
985 Main Street, Agawam, MA
Oct
8
Committal
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Agawam, MA
