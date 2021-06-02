Menu
Paul D. Farrelly
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Paul D. Farrelly

AUBURN - Paul D. Farrelly, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Joseph and Jane Riedy Farrelly.

He worked for the city of Auburn for many years in the sanitation and parks departments. He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. Paul was an active member of the SK American Legion Post #1324. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, golfing and was an avid Boston Red Sox and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by, daughter, Lynda Woodman and husband Carl of Auburn; stepchildren: Roberta Laster of AR, Thomas House and his wife Sherry of Port Byron; seven brothers: William E. Farrelly of Seneca Falls, David A. Farrelly of Auburn, Edward C. Farrelly of Auburn, Bernard Farrelly of Auburn, Richard J. Farrelly of Auburn, Timothy J. Farrelly of Auburn, Ronald Farrelly of El Paso, TX; four sisters: Patricia J. McNabb of Auburn, Catherine Smith of El Paso, TX, Deborah Brew of Montezuma, Susan Treat of CO; grandchildren: Scott Farrelly, Jeniesa Scott, Mathew Scott, Christina House, Candyace Laster, Dominique Laster and Thomas House, Jr.; several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife Joan Farrelly, brothers: Joseph and Thomas Farrelly and sisters: Shirley Halcomb and Jean Barry.

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 6PM.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
3
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paul Viggiano
June 3, 2021
Paul was a good friend of many, many years. As a group of legionnaires we would travel to many out of town meetings and a memorable trip to Canada for the canus games. He was always the first in line to help anyone who was in need of assistance. RIP my friend.
Eugene B Bell
Friend
June 3, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Paul's passing. Keeping the family in our prayers.
Ron & Debbi Farrelly
Family
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He was a good friend to me and my son's at the Cayuga Valley Model Railroad club. He will be missed. Very fond memories of him and his love of cherry pie.
John Cummings and Family
Friend
June 2, 2021
we are so sorry to hear of Paul's passing we were good friends .he drove the vet van taking me to va in Syracuse. Phillip woodman
Phillip Woodman
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Paul´s passing, sending prayers to the family.
Beth Farrelly
Family
June 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss Paul was a very kind and giving person he will be missed RIP PAUL
sandra conway
Friend
June 2, 2021
