Paul D. Farrelly

AUBURN - Paul D. Farrelly, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Joseph and Jane Riedy Farrelly.

He worked for the city of Auburn for many years in the sanitation and parks departments. He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. Paul was an active member of the SK American Legion Post #1324. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, golfing and was an avid Boston Red Sox and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by, daughter, Lynda Woodman and husband Carl of Auburn; stepchildren: Roberta Laster of AR, Thomas House and his wife Sherry of Port Byron; seven brothers: William E. Farrelly of Seneca Falls, David A. Farrelly of Auburn, Edward C. Farrelly of Auburn, Bernard Farrelly of Auburn, Richard J. Farrelly of Auburn, Timothy J. Farrelly of Auburn, Ronald Farrelly of El Paso, TX; four sisters: Patricia J. McNabb of Auburn, Catherine Smith of El Paso, TX, Deborah Brew of Montezuma, Susan Treat of CO; grandchildren: Scott Farrelly, Jeniesa Scott, Mathew Scott, Christina House, Candyace Laster, Dominique Laster and Thomas House, Jr.; several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife Joan Farrelly, brothers: Joseph and Thomas Farrelly and sisters: Shirley Halcomb and Jean Barry.

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 6PM.