Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul J. Harvey
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Paul J. Harvey

Feb. 29, 1976 - Dec. 9, 2021

PORT BYRON - Paul J. Harvey, 45, of Port Byron passed away unexpectedly, on December 9, 2021. Paul was born in Auburn on February 29, 1976, Paul was the son of Carol and Jerry Russell.

Paul is survived by his wife Tina; and his children: Nate and Cassie, Mariah and Travis, Connor, Destiny; and his granddaughter Abigail; his siblings: Tom and Cindy, Michelle and Steve, and Lorie and Pat; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to the calling hours from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the services immediately following at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Federated Church, Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Federated Church
NY
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Federated Church
ex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Audioun Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.