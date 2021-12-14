Paul J. Harvey

Feb. 29, 1976 - Dec. 9, 2021

PORT BYRON - Paul J. Harvey, 45, of Port Byron passed away unexpectedly, on December 9, 2021. Paul was born in Auburn on February 29, 1976, Paul was the son of Carol and Jerry Russell.

Paul is survived by his wife Tina; and his children: Nate and Cassie, Mariah and Travis, Connor, Destiny; and his granddaughter Abigail; his siblings: Tom and Cindy, Michelle and Steve, and Lorie and Pat; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to the calling hours from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the services immediately following at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Federated Church, Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.