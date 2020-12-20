Menu
Paul F. Kelly
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Paul F. Kelly

Dec. 2, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2020

AUBURN - Paul F. Kelly, 69 a lifelong resident of Auburn, went to final rest unexpectedly on Sunday December 13, 2020 at his home. Paul was the son of the late Francis and Marjorie (Peterman) Kelly.

Paul retired from New Venture Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was a former communicant of St. Mary's Church. Paul enjoyed being an outdoorsman and was deeply proud of his beloved children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother Joseph Xavier Kelly (Dianne); his sons: Dr. Brian J. Kelly (Virginia), Kevin M. Kelly (Melody), Jason P. Kelly (Amy); four grandchildren: Clair and Logan (Brian/Ginny) and Rocco Jaykob (Jason/Amy); as well as several nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held at the Pettigrass Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hey dad. It is / was my birthday today. Fall is near. First birthday without you. I wish we had more time. So much I never got to say. Thanks for teaching me the passion for pheasant hunting. I miss you. Dr. Brian
Brian J Kelly
Family
September 28, 2021
Happy Father´s Day Dad. I miss you. Brian
Dr. Brian
Family
June 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May He Rest In Peace..
Anthony & Mickey Musso
December 22, 2020
Kevin I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family.
Emilia
December 21, 2020
This is what meant everything to my father. He could only be present so often but he was never more content. His pride in his children and grandchildren was tremendous. You left too soon. I never said goodbye. I still reach for my phone to call. Rest well.
Dr. Brian
December 21, 2020
Hunter Bale
December 21, 2020
RIP old friend.
Mike Gill
December 21, 2020
Joe, Diane and family, my condolences.
Linda Quill
December 20, 2020
