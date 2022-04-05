Menu
Paul Namisniak
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Paul Namisniak

Nov. 21, 1938 – April 1, 2022

AUBURN - Paul "Chipper" Namisniak, 81, of Auburn, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Paul was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late George and Pearl (Macykur) Namisniak. He was a Navy Veteran. He retired from General Electric, Syracuse, from a job that sent him to several countries during his employment. He was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church.

He is survived by his sister Mildred "Millie" Namisniak of Auburn; sister-in-law Sally Namisniak; a great-niece and nephew; and several cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Frank Namisniak, his niece Kelly Leon and nephew Kevin Namisniak.

Funeral services for "Chipper" will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to SS Peter & Paul Church.

To leave a condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Citizen on Apr. 5, 2022.
