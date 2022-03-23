Paul J. Perron

Nov. 10, 1943 - March 20, 2022

AUBURN - Paul J. Perron, 78, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn passed away following a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease on March 20, 2022, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY. Paul was born in Auburn on November 10, 1943, to the late William and Julia (Cresco) Perron. He graduated from Central High School in 1963.

Paul was previously employed with American Locomotive Company (ALCO) as a Supervisor for 30 years and went on to MK Engines System Co. as a Sr. Engineer from 1995-1998. He loved socializing and spending time with family and friends. Tinkering and building were always a passion of his, along with collecting model trains.

Paul is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 57 years, Lana, to whom he proposed at her Senior Prom; he is also survived by his daughters: Kim Osborne and Tracey Lee; his grandchildren: Stephen, Abby and Brandon; his sisters-in-law: Doreen Greule and Jean Kaminski; several nieces and a nephew; and his beloved cat, Cody. Along with his parents, Paul was predeceased by his siblings, Maureen Butera, William (Buddy) Perron and Nancy Kwasniewski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Friends may visit with the family prior to mass, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Internment is in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ukraine through SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021. Checks made out to SS. Peter and Paul Church with a memo: Ukraine Relief. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.