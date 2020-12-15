Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul C. Vanek Jr.
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Paul C. Vanek, Jr.

Dec. 21, 1921 - Dec. 11, 2020

On December 11, 2020, Paul C. Vanek, Jr., passed away at his home at age 98.

Paul was born on December 21, 1921, in Binghamton, NY to Paul and Mary Vanek. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and proudly served stateside in the United States Air Force during WWII as a pilot and trained B-26 bomber pilots. He later served in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel. After the war, Paul returned to Binghamton and worked for Dunn & McCarthy shoe manufacturing, later moving to the Auburn plant and retiring as Plant Superintendent.

Paul was an avid golfer and member of Highland Golf & Country Club for many years. He also was a member of the Finger Lakes Radio Control Club and enjoyed building and flying radio controlled model airplanes.

Paul was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; his sisters: Carolyn Foughy and Wilhelmina Linsky; and a brother, Alfred Vanek. He is survived by his sons: Michael (Suzette), David (Meg), and James as well as grandchildren: Shan (Tom), Brian (Molly), Gray (JoElla), James, Jr. (Kate) and Terry; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private mass will be held for the family. There will be no calling hours. Langham Funeral Home LLC is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Church, 10 S. Lewis Street, Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Uncle Paul is a fascinating guy, an Uncle who was so calm & pleasant to chat with. My trips to Binghamton as a kid were always exciting to visit with my cousins and chat with Uncle Paul. He is blessed with a long beautiful accomplished life we all cherish and hope to mirror in our own lives. May God Bless his sole in Heaven, you will be missed.
Kevin C. Fouhy
December 16, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 15, 2020
Such a sweet and gentle man. My honor to have known such a gem. May he fly high, thinking of you all.
Colleen Podfigurny
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results