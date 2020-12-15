Paul C. Vanek, Jr.

Dec. 21, 1921 - Dec. 11, 2020

On December 11, 2020, Paul C. Vanek, Jr., passed away at his home at age 98.

Paul was born on December 21, 1921, in Binghamton, NY to Paul and Mary Vanek. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and proudly served stateside in the United States Air Force during WWII as a pilot and trained B-26 bomber pilots. He later served in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel. After the war, Paul returned to Binghamton and worked for Dunn & McCarthy shoe manufacturing, later moving to the Auburn plant and retiring as Plant Superintendent.

Paul was an avid golfer and member of Highland Golf & Country Club for many years. He also was a member of the Finger Lakes Radio Control Club and enjoyed building and flying radio controlled model airplanes.

Paul was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; his sisters: Carolyn Foughy and Wilhelmina Linsky; and a brother, Alfred Vanek. He is survived by his sons: Michael (Suzette), David (Meg), and James as well as grandchildren: Shan (Tom), Brian (Molly), Gray (JoElla), James, Jr. (Kate) and Terry; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private mass will be held for the family. There will be no calling hours. Langham Funeral Home LLC is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Church, 10 S. Lewis Street, Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.