Penny Kay Dickerman

Sept. 6, 1941 - Dec. 20, 2020

AUBURN - Penny Kay Dickerman went to sleep in Jesus on December 20, 2020 in Auburn.

Penny was the fourth of six children and the first daughter born to Orville E. and Freda I. (Bruso) Gadway. She was born on September 6, 1941 in Saranac.

She attended school in Lyon Mountain and Saranac. For her Junior and Senior years of high school she went to Union Springs Academy in Union Springs and graduated in 1959. She was the Senior Class Vice-President. The president of that senior class was Eugene F. Dickerman, Jr.

Penny and Eugene were married on June 25, 1961 in Lyon Mountain and had almost 47 years together before Eugene passed away on March 14, 2008. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Orville and Freda Gadway, and her brothers, Ronald, Donald and Wayne.

She is survived by her six children: Angela (Bob) Burk of Corpus Christi, TX; Patricia (Jeff) Smith of Dover, ID; Jill (Tommy) Brunks of Aransas Pass, TX; Amy (Tim) Jones of Delanson, NY; Bonnie (Miguel) Crespo of Union Springs, NY; and Eugene "Sonny" (Carolina) Dickerman of Aurora, CO; two sisters: Joyce (Roger) Windover, and Sandra (Robert) Caster; and 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her second husband, Walter Edward Chase, who she married in October 2012. She has resided with him in Farmingdale, ME until shortly before her death.

She was a life-long Seventh-day Adventist and was a member of the Augusta Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Augusta, ME and she loved her God and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart.

Some of her hobbies were knitting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, collecting pens and Bibles and her favorite past times were reading her Bible, studying her Sabbath School lesson, playing the piano and singing with her family.

Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. A private family service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Union Springs Academy, 40 Spring Street, Union Springs, NY 13160.