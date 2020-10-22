Peter C. Basile

AUBURN - Peter C. Basile, 78 formerly of Prospect Street, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Peter, son of the late Anthony and Catherine Avola Basile and was born and lived his entire beautiful life in Auburn. Peter was a communicant of St. Frances of Assisi Church. He had many interests and was always on the go.

He was always the first person in line to enter the old Reva Rollerdome, where he was the center of attention, as he skated along its maple floors. He was one of the best roller skaters that his hometown ever produced, and was a unique mixture of power and artistic grace.

He enjoyed bowling, especially in the Steve Tarby League where he brought home trophy after trophy.

Pete enjoyed marching and participating in any and all of the parades that occurred in the Auburn area. He was a regular attendee at all of the summer baseball games at Falcon Park. He thoroughly enjoyed the times he spent at Camp Columbus on the shores of Owasco Lake.

In years past, Peter had frequented all of the Angelo Pizza locations throughout the city. However, in recent times, he could always be found in Dunkin Donuts having a cup of coffee.

Peter is survived by his nephew Robert (Sabrin) Basile of NJ: two nieces: Deborah Blevins (Kevin) of North Carolina and Jennifer Renahan (David) of Owasco: four great nieces: Victoria Basile, Gabriella Basile, Alexandra Dunn (John) and Cassandra Basile; as well as a great-great niece and nephew: Kacie Dipzinski and Luka Dunn.

Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother, Anthony and Anthony's wife Bonnie.

Ultimately, Peter is survived by the thousands of people that he loved and those who loved him in return, all of whom were comforted by his welcoming ways.

Calling hours for Peter will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Peter had a certain wisdom, far beyond what we could comprehend. He never knew even the smallest element of any bad characteristic. He was kind and would never hurt a soul. Pete was unselfish and always put everyone ahead of himself. A momentary gaze into his compassionate face would let anyone know that they were in the presence of a beautiful, honorable and sainted soul.

Donations may be made in Peter's memory to Camp Columbus, with checks payable to Moziac, at 1083 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.