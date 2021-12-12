Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter J. Ruzicka
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Peter J. Ruzicka

AUBURN - Peter J. Ruzicka, 66, of Auburn passed away early Thursday morning, December 9,2021 in Auburn Community Hospital after a lengthy and galant fight with ALS.

He was born in Waterloo, the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Salerno) Ruzicka and had been an area life resident. Peter was a longtime and active communicant of St. Mary's Church and former Eucharistic minister. He graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1973, Cayuga Community College and received his Bachelor's degree, Summa Cum Laude in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and fraternity member of Pi Tau Sigma. Peter worked for more than 20 years for the Saab Corporation in Syracuse as their Senior mechanical design engineer specialist. Peter's brilliant mind led him to achieve over seven patents. He was a former Auburn City councilman, member of the Knights of Columbus, Elk's Lodge, Italian Heritage Society, Finger Lakes Antique Car Group, and stanch supporter of the Republican Party. He loved collecting radio's and especially loved owning a few Ford antique cars. Peter enjoyed attending his Saturday Morning Breakfast Club with his brother, Paul and friends, Sid Gilmore, Bob Dowd, Pete Chappell, Tim Costello and Cheryl and Bill Heary. Peter was always one of the first people that would lend a hand to anyone in need and will be sadly missed by those fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Camardo) Balloni, step-children: David Balloni Jr., Andrea Balloni, Matthew Balloni, grandson, Giano Ruscio, four siblings: Sharon Kibby, Thomas (Sue) Ruzicka, twin brother, Paul (Debbie) Ruzicka, Frank(Joan) Ruzicka, his mother-in-law, Marion Camardo, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Joseph (Nancy) Camardo, Robert Bruno, John (Lisa) Camardo, Lisa (Kevin) Minnoe, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his father-in-law, Professor Joseph Camardo and sister-in-law, Donna Camardo Bruno.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Wednesday for Peter's Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 3-6 pm in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in his memory, to try to help find a cure , to the very debilitating disease in which he suffered from ALS. Please send to, The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.

A special thanks for the wonderful care that was provided by Pam and Danielle from Nascentia Health and also our angels Rodney and Coleen who all made our lives easy and gave Peter much love and compassion.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
15
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Maryann so sorry for your loss miss seeing you at Lewis's sending prayers and love to you
Sharon and Earl Traver
Friend
December 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers. Deepest sympathy to you Paul and family.
Debby Copley
Family
December 14, 2021
Prayers and condolences Jerry and Joan Long Naples, Fl
Jerry and Joan Long
December 14, 2021
Sorry for your families loss. Prayers and thoughts go out to you during this difficult time
T millerd
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Diana Aldrich
Work
December 13, 2021
We were both sadden to hear of the lost of our good friend and fellow Elk. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with Pete. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him close to your hearts. What a great true friend he was to sooooo many of us. God Bless you all and God Bless Pete. He will Truly be misses by us both. To Our Absent Member. Love and Prayers to all. Fritz and Phyllis Allen
Phyllis Allen
Friend
December 13, 2021
We were so sad to hear the passing of our good brother Pete. What a great friend he was to so many of us. God Bless Pete and his family at this most difficult time. "The faults of our brother we write upon the sand ~ Their virtues upon the Tables of Love and Memory". Gone from our lodge but not from our hearts. "The clock of their day has stopped and across its dial motionless shadows mark the hour of Eleven. With us the golden hour of recollection. We shall meet, but we shall miss them, There will be the vacant chair, But though we no more possess them, still our hearts their memory bear. But a while ago we gathered, Friendship beaming in each eye, now the golden cord is severed, they have passed to realms on high. To Our Absent Member ~ Auburn Lodge of Elks #474 Love and Prayers to all
Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Friend
December 13, 2021
Mary Ann, David, Matt and Andrea and Gi, We are so very sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for all of you. I know how much you all loved Pete. He was such a great man-and you were all his world, he loved you all so much. You all showed your love for Pete in all you did for him throughout his illness-it was all done with the utmost respect and love for him. Please take comfort in knowing he loved you all so very much. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Aunt Carm and Michele
Michele
December 13, 2021
Dear Maryann, Paul, Tom and family; Our heart felt thoughts and prayers and condolences at Peter's passing. Peter was and in my mind still is a great man. Brilliant in everyway from an intellect to a questioning person just trying to understand it all. The difference between Peter and some others is that Peter's mind was far ahead of ours (mine for certain). Peter was gentle in a way of making everyone comfortable in his presence while he gathered information while searching for solutions to their issues. I know Peter will be missed by family and friends, but also complete strangers who will not be privileged to his abilities. My prayers and thoughts to you the family and to all of us in general who will miss our friend Peter.
Greg Rigby
Friend
December 12, 2021
Prayers to you Mary an the family wish we could be there,Peter was a special man
Mike DiMatteo/ Debbie Eaton-Meyer
Family
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results