Peter J. Ruzicka

AUBURN - Peter J. Ruzicka, 66, of Auburn passed away early Thursday morning, December 9,2021 in Auburn Community Hospital after a lengthy and galant fight with ALS.

He was born in Waterloo, the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Salerno) Ruzicka and had been an area life resident. Peter was a longtime and active communicant of St. Mary's Church and former Eucharistic minister. He graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1973, Cayuga Community College and received his Bachelor's degree, Summa Cum Laude in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and fraternity member of Pi Tau Sigma. Peter worked for more than 20 years for the Saab Corporation in Syracuse as their Senior mechanical design engineer specialist. Peter's brilliant mind led him to achieve over seven patents. He was a former Auburn City councilman, member of the Knights of Columbus, Elk's Lodge, Italian Heritage Society, Finger Lakes Antique Car Group, and stanch supporter of the Republican Party. He loved collecting radio's and especially loved owning a few Ford antique cars. Peter enjoyed attending his Saturday Morning Breakfast Club with his brother, Paul and friends, Sid Gilmore, Bob Dowd, Pete Chappell, Tim Costello and Cheryl and Bill Heary. Peter was always one of the first people that would lend a hand to anyone in need and will be sadly missed by those fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Camardo) Balloni, step-children: David Balloni Jr., Andrea Balloni, Matthew Balloni, grandson, Giano Ruscio, four siblings: Sharon Kibby, Thomas (Sue) Ruzicka, twin brother, Paul (Debbie) Ruzicka, Frank(Joan) Ruzicka, his mother-in-law, Marion Camardo, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Joseph (Nancy) Camardo, Robert Bruno, John (Lisa) Camardo, Lisa (Kevin) Minnoe, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his father-in-law, Professor Joseph Camardo and sister-in-law, Donna Camardo Bruno.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Wednesday for Peter's Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 3-6 pm in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in his memory, to try to help find a cure , to the very debilitating disease in which he suffered from ALS. Please send to, The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.

A special thanks for the wonderful care that was provided by Pam and Danielle from Nascentia Health and also our angels Rodney and Coleen who all made our lives easy and gave Peter much love and compassion.