Philip Francis Colella
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
Philip Francis Colella

June 22, 1928 - Feb. 26, 2022

AUBURN, - Philip Francis Colella, 93, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022 at Matthew House. Phil was born on June 22, 1928 to Emilio and Concetta Colella. He graduated from West High School, and went on to work for New Process Gear for 33 years, retiring in 1988 as the Foreman of Material Handling. He married Antoinette (Toni) Mastroianni in 1946. They were married for almost 70 years, until her death in 2014.

After retirement, Phil was well known as a bocce champion and the Italian American Bocce Ball League President, even winning player of the year in 2017 at age 87. He was also honored as the Sons of Italy Man of the Year in 2000. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren, making memories around the kitchen table. Phil was a quiet and humble man, but had a biting wit that could make anyone laugh. Phil was a lifelong NY Giants and NY Mets fan. Most mornings he could be found with his wife, Toni having coffee and breakfast with friends. He also enjoyed going to Union Springs to gamble, and did so right up until his final weeks. He was a gentle, soft spoken, loving man who exemplified family first.

In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his wife, Toni in 2014, and his siblings: Samuel, Peter, Santa, and Emo. Phil is survived by his children: Rick (Bonnie) Colella, David (Karen Grant) Colella, Paula (Scott) Marcotte, and Kevin Colella. Grandchildren: Missy (Mike) Brown, Chris (Jen) Colella, Jaime (Santos) Rodriguez, Scott Colella, Marc (Kristen Mullen) Colella, Bridget Colella (Tim/Earle Alexander), Camille and Phil Marcotte. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was so proud to be five generations strong.

Phil's much loved extended family includes: sisters-in-law: Joan Mastroianni and Ginny Colella, along with Carol and John Cambareri, Lucy Cacciotti; cousins: Sally and Phyllis, and many beloved nieces and nephews. We are thankful to his aide Robin Debenedetto, who cared for Phil the last year of his life.

Family and friends are invited to join us in remembering Phil on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - Noon at Pettigrass Funeral Home, with service to follow.

Phil was a great man who was loved by many and will be missed more than mere words can express.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Matthew House at 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021, or online at https://www.matthewhouse.org/giving.

La Vita e' Bella!


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in Peace, dear Uncle Phil. You will always be missed. To my cousins Rick, David, Kevin and Paula and families, our thoughts and prayers are surely always with you.
Mick & Cheryl Mastroianni
Family
March 23, 2022
Dave, Rick and the entire Colella Family - I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.... LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL
Joe Colella
Family
March 21, 2022
Rick, Missy, and Mike, So sorry for your loss, he was a great man!
Dan Passmore
Friend
March 21, 2022
Deepest condolences to the Colella Family
John DiMatteo
March 20, 2022
Sincere condolences to you all. Obviously a very lovely gentleman. I will light a candle for him at mass. Xx
Anne Hayes
March 20, 2022
Paula and family ,so sorry for your loss.Reading about the life your Dad lived lets one realise how much he loved family and life.I hope the memories and love may bring you all comfort and peace at this time.
Ginger
Work
March 20, 2022
