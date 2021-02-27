Menu
Philip J. Dello Stritto Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Philip J. Dello Stritto, Jr.

Jan. 29, 1945 - Feb. 23, 2021

AUBURN - Philip J. Dello Stritto, Jr., 76, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born in Auburn on January 29, 1945, Philip was the son of the late Philip J., Sr. and Mary (Hitchcock) Dello Stritto.

Phil, a lifelong resident of Auburn, graduated from West High School in 1963. Phil was a graduate of the Fine Arts School at Syracuse University in 1967 and received his Professional Teaching Degree from SUNY Oswego.

Phil had a long and distinguished career in the fields of fine arts, photography and education. He began his photography career at Muggleton Studios in his hometown of Auburn. Phil's skill and passion led him to establish and operate his own studio, Studio D for over 50 years. Phil chronicled intimate family celebrations with grace and professionalism. He was often sought out by multiple generations to capture their milestones in a way only he could. As a photographer he had a presence behind the camera that put everyone at ease and distinctly captured the joy of the moment. He adored photographing his littlest subjects where he could capture the beauty and innocence of a young new life.

Phil was a gifted artist. He possessed incredible talent as a painter capturing the varied landscapes of his beloved Finger Lakes and Adirondacks in color, mood and texture. He was also an accomplished illustrator and did remarkable work restoring heirloom and historical photographs. He was well known for donating beautifully detailed pen and ink drawings of historic buildings and landmarks for auctions benefiting numerous organizations throughout the Finger Lakes community. His works have been showcased broadly throughout New York State.

Phil was an Art teacher in the Auburn School District and proudly taught students to appreciate the beauty of art for nearly 20 years. While teaching he served as the Vice President of the Auburn Teachers Association and in retirement remained an advocate for his fellow educators. During the past fifteen years, Phil has served as a board member of the New York State United Teacher Retirees of CNY and assisted with the management of the Cayuga Onondaga Retirees of NYSUT. He also belonged to organizations that fought to protect the health of the Finger Lakes region. In support of his local community Phil served on the Town of Fleming Zoning Board from 2010 to 2020.

He was a legend and mentor to all of us.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Ellen (McCuin) Dello Stritto. They met at East High School in Auburn, while teaching in 1969. Phil and Ellen raised their family on the shores of Owasco Lake. They imbued their family with an appreciation of the incredible natural landscapes of our region. They could be found skiing the slopes of the Northeast, taking canoe trips in the Adirondacks and many days spent boating Owasco Lake. Phil and Ellen celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in November of 2020. He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen Dello Stritto (Dr. Joseph Harchanko) of Salem, OR, and their daughter, Elena Harchanko; his son, Douglas Dello Stritto (Tracey Knapton) of Canandaigua, NY and their children: Anderson and William Dello Stritto and his daughter, Katherine Dello Stritto (David Babad) of Oceanport, NJ and their children: Elizabeth and Abigail Babad. His siblings: Jan Graham (Frank), Robert Dello Stritto (Jill), Joseph Dello Stritto (Maria) and Debra Fabian (David); his sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy Lewis (Robert), Patricia Bliss (Dale), Rita McCuin and Robert McCuin (Debbie); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Phil was predeceased recently by his brother-in-law, James McCuin.

Calling hours will be held for Phil on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2-4 p.m., with COVID-19 guidelines in place, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. There will be private services for Phil on Monday March 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phil's name may be made to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, Cayuga Museum of History and Art or other local arts organizations. To offer condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
Bobby: Sad to read of Phil's passing....he looked so much the same in this photo as when we were kids. Thinking of you and your whole family....Sharon
Sharon (Germano) Teasdale
March 10, 2021
Ellen and family, I worked many weddings, etc. with Phil and I always enjoyed working with him. He was a real PRO! We had some Great talks and I could tell he cared so much about family and community. He was a Great Guy and will be missed. -Stephen Gage
Stephen Gage
March 1, 2021
We´re so very sorry about Phil´s passing He was such a good man and as the paper said did so much to help so many Please accept our sympathy Nancy and Al Prosser
Nancy and Al Prosser
March 1, 2021
Found photos last week Phil took of family and son Anthony's gymnastics and talked about your family. When we learned of Phil's passing, I felt fortunate we had that moment. Phil was a great guy and we extend our deepest sympathy.
Tony & Linda Moran
March 1, 2021
Dear families of Phil Dello Stritto, Please accept our condolences on the loss of artistic Phil. We know he was essential to your history, and Auburn is fortunate he created so many beautiful drawings of our historic town. He was a kind man. Sincerely, Greg and Bobbie Panek
Greg and Bobbie Panek
February 28, 2021
My condolences for your loss. I have found memories of Phil working with my mother Barbara Dove at Springside and laughing about their next project. I did not realize Phil photographed our wedding on his birthday. A kind and gentle man. Rest In Peace Phil.
Melissa Dove Eberhardt
February 28, 2021
Ellen and family, very sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Diane, Paul DelPiano
February 28, 2021
Ellen, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Phil and I went all through St.,Francis school together. I especially enjoyed talking with him at all of the museum functions. Phil had a great wit and was never at a loss for words.
Joseph Lopiccolo
February 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Charlotte Songer
February 27, 2021
Ellen and family, I am so sorry.
Ginny Moran Jones
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Phil's passing. We have many photos in our home thanks to his great ability. He will be missed!
Mary Jane Sanders
February 27, 2021
To the family : we are so sorry for your loss. Phil was a great person.
Don & Pam Edwards
February 27, 2021
Sincere sympathy to Ellen and the family.
Mickey Belosi
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Phil was a special man, we were so lucky to know and love him. I have a few pieces of his artwork to cherish. May be rest in peace.
Joe and Barb Cereo
February 27, 2021
Dear Ellen and family, We are so sorry to hear this miles away. With heartfelt sympathy and sadness we share your grief and admiration for Phil, a true gentleman. His talent and generosity to the Auburn community will long be remembered. We will remember him with love and friendship. Prayers for you and your family at this time.
John and Suzanne Klink
February 27, 2021
