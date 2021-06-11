Menu
Phillip M. Fletcher
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Phillip M. Fletcher

Dec. 4, 1968 - June 7, 2021

AUBURN - Phillip M. Fletcher, 52, of Auburn died June 7, 2021 unexpectedly at home.

He was a plumbing inspector for the City of Auburn and a longtime owner of Fletcher Plumbing.

Surviving are Kelly Yawney-Fletcher; son Alex Fletcher (Molly Reed); siblings: Deborah Green (David), Kathy Benedict (Tom), Eddie Fletcher (Sue) and his significant other Teresa Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 in St. Patrick's Church, Jordan. The Rite Committal and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https:/gofundmed4275d7. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church of Jordan
28 N. Main St., Jordan, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
Dear Kathy and families I would like to extend my condolences in your brother´s passing.
Mary Venditti
June 24, 2021
Great person to be around. Alex, I'm sorry for your loss, way to soon. No other words open arms to you and Molly and your mom and everyone love you all
James Dixon
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
John Morabito
Work
June 13, 2021
My condolences to the family, Phil was always so very kind, it was a pleasure to do business with him, he will be greatly missed, he was just a wonderful guy.
Diane Gleason
Work
June 13, 2021
My sincere condolences, He was an extremely nice guy rest in peace Phil.
Diane Gleason
Work
June 13, 2021
You are never alone when. You have the love and support of those around you. My wish for you at this time is one of comfort and peace as you celebrate the life of someone very special.
Greg and Kristin Grant
Friend
June 12, 2021
Alex...SO sorry to hear about your fathers passing...what a shock...i'm thinking of you & your family...he was always there when i needed a plumber...he will be sorely missed...always talked about music when he was working at our house..,.
Brian Hester
June 11, 2021
Alex, Kelly, Kathy, Teresa and all the Fletcher Family, our thoughts are with you now and always. What a great guy Phil was and still is. Think of the great times you shared.
Jen Steve and James
June 11, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Phil's passing. He's been my plumber for many years. That man was the epitome of a good, honest, hard-working man who went out of his way to take good care of you. There are not alot of people who measure up like that and we just lost a good one. My sincere condolences to Phil's family - he will be missed by many. Godspeed Phil.
Bethany Arnold
June 11, 2021
I don't know what I'll do without you in my life. Thank you for our many years of friendship. Love you always. My condolences Alex.
M
Friend
June 11, 2021
Phil's main goal in life was to love,protect and mentor his son Alex.Even though his time was cut short he successed.He will be greatly missed by many of us.
Dave Mackaig
Friend
June 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Phil's passing..He was my plumber for almost 15 years and I couldn't have asked for better..Always took care of whatever issues I had and was so pleasant to talk to..My thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.
Deborah Stoddard
June 10, 2021
Phillip was a good guy . Miss him. Tim Kendrick wants to come to the calling hours but is not able to due to a serious stroke.
Virginia
Neighbor
June 10, 2021
Teresa and Alex (Molly) sorry for ur lose. Phil was a special person in his own way. We really enjoyed going over to the house,and out to dinner with u and Teresa all those times. We r really going to miss u. We have not lost u. U r in our hearts forever.
Joanne and Shane Jones
Joanne and Shane Jones
Friend
June 10, 2021
Phil was one of the best of humanity. He was always there to help in times of crisis and kind to all (especially my elderly mother who would sometimes call him at 5am over a leaking faucet). Love and sympathy to his family and friends. He surely is with family that went to heaven before him.
Jim, Linda, Melissa, Jeff and family
June 10, 2021
PHILL WAS A GREAT MAN.HE WILL BE MISS.WISHING YOU PEACE TO BRING YOU COMFORT,COURAGE TO FACE THE DAYS AHEAD AND LOVING MEMORIES FOR EVER HOLD IN YOUR HEART.WORDS FALL SHORT OF EXPRESSING MY SORROW FOR YOUR LOSS.
KEISSSA LEON PARKINS
Friend
June 10, 2021
WE ARE DEEPLY SORRY ABOUT THE LOSS OF PHILLIP.HE WAS A GREAT MAN. OUR HEARTS GO AUT TO THE FAMILY AND TERESA CLARK[HIS SIGNIFICANT] LET THE MEMORIESOF PHILL LIFE PROVIDE YOU WITH THE COMFORT, YOU NEED DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.REST IN PEACE
KEISSSA LEON PARKINS
June 10, 2021
Phil was one of the nicest guys I've ever met. He would always say hi to everyone. He would make you laugh and would give you his last dollar if you needed it. He will definitely be missed more that he will ever know. My condolences goes out to his family. You will be forever in my heart.
Sue Jesmer -Rousseau
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results