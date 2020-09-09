Philomena Carnicelli

March 8, 1917 - Sept. 5, 2020

AUBURN - Philomena Carnicelli, 103, of Auburn, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home with her sister Ida at her side.

Philomena was born March 8, 1917 the daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine DiGiaimo Carnicelli. She and was a life resident of Auburn where she was employed by Auburn Plastics for over 45 years until she retired in 1979. She was also a member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato Post 1776 American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sister, Ida Morabito, of Auburn; 14 nephews; 9 nieces; and several great and great-great nephews and nieces.

Philomena was predeceased by seven brothers: John, Carmen, Roland, James, Arthur, Anthony Carnicelli and PFC Charles Carnicelli killed in action during WWII; four sisters: Josephine Carnicelli, Louise Aubin, Norma Riffle and Diana Rush; nephews: Thomas Aubin, Samuel Carnicelli, Charles Riffle, Michael Morabito, and Arthur Carnicelli on September 7, 2020.

She will be fondly remembered as a loving sister and aunt to three gnerations, including friends who affectionately called her Aunt Phil. Also for her famous cream puffs, cookies and beautiful wedding cakes she made for her sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces weddings. Additionally, Philomena was the family historian with a remarkable memory for details.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered for Phil on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis Church 299 Clark St. Auburn. There will be a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to her mass. Philomena will be laid to rest with her sisters and brothers in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the CNY or to the Matthew House in honor of Philomena.

Face masks or facial coverings are required. Social distancing will be enforced as mandated by the CDC and NYSDOH. Attendance may be limited due to NYS Occupancy load limit.

