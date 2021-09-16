Menu
Philomena Nardella
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Philomena (Giannone) Nardella

AUBURN - Philomena (Giannone) Nardella, 93 of Auburn passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center For Living.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Michael and Stella (DeJoy) Giannone.

She retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. Philomena would remain close to her fellow colleagues and continue for many years enjoying their company in weekly luncheons at several of our local establishments. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church, a member of their Holy Rosary and Scapular Society and volunteered for various church functions. She enjoyed crocheting for her family and friends, especially her beautiful afghan blankets. Philomena loved to cook and was known for her delicious Italian cookies.

She is survived by her loving children: daughter Debbie (Gary) Caiola of Jupiter, FL, son Thomas Nardella and longtime companion Crystal Currier of Auburn; grandson Thomas Nardella, Jr. and companion Jessica Legursky; three great-grandchildren: Bella, Tom-Tom, and Tyler Nardella; as well as several nieces.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Frank in 2014 and a brother Michael Giannone, Jr.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Friday afternoon September 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Church for Philomena's Mass of Christian burial. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
St. Mary's Church
NY
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy and Debbie.. I am so sorry to hear about Phil´s passing. I just found out today (9-28) Mommy and Daddy and Phil and Frank are finally all together again..
Donna Smith
Family
September 28, 2021
Tom & family, I´m sorry for your loss. I remember your mom back in the day. Please accept my deepest condolences. May she rest in peace with God8
Rick Ganey
Friend
September 20, 2021
My most sincere sympathy for the lost of dear Phil. Such a very sweet lady and such a wonderful friend to my grandma Jo. Thinking of you all.
Jennifer Wright
September 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Nardella family. My thoughts an prayers are with you.
Annette Giannone Murphy
Family
September 17, 2021
