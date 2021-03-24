Menu
Phyllis Ann Didio
FUNERAL HOME
Edward J. Ryan & Son Funeral Home
3180 Bellevue Ave
Syracuse, NY

Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio

May 2, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2021

AUBURN - Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio was born May 2, 1933 in Auburn, NY. She went home to the Lord on March 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Vincent T. Nolan.

She graduated from East High School, Auburn, NY, in 1951. She attended Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1954. Phyllis began her 40-year professional nursing career by caring for others selflessly, which exemplified her compassion and kindness toward others. She volunteered her services at several charities including Francis House and the Red Cross.

Phyllis married David D. Didio, the love of her life, at Holy Family Church in Auburn on August 7, 1954 and thereafter shared 60 years of marriage. Phyllis moved with her husband to 103 Canfield Dr., Westvale, NY in 1966. This is where together they raised their seven children who were the light of her world. Phyllis was involved in all of their school activities while pursuing her nursing career. She worked at St. Camillus for over 20 years directing all of the out-patient clinics.

She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren excel in not only athletic events but all aspects of their lives. Phyllis will be remembered by her family as a woman who genuinely cared for each and every member of her extended family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, David; her parents; and her brothers: Robert and Bruce Nolan. She is survived by her children: Greg (Maisie), Suzanne (Jim), Karen (Mike), Kevin (Mimi), Christopher (Rosanne), Rob (Susanna), and Mark (Melisa); grandchildren: James (Sara), Katie (Joe), Rob (Erin), Matt (Erin), Ryan (Ali), Sean, Patrick (Amanda), Ashley (Nick), Kevin Michael (Christine), Brittany (Nick), Annie (Ian), Mollie (Mike), Danielle, Matthew, Mercedes (Greg), Deanna, David, Cameron, and Paige, Isabella, Mark, McKenzie, and Mia; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Maryn, Anna and Emma, Colin and McKenna, Cameron, Cooper, Nico, Maddie and Luca, Brooke, and Emett, Grayson and Stella; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Eileen Stone and Dr. William Berkery for their unwavering dedication in caring for Phyllis. They would also like to thank all the members of the Hospice of CNY team.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Skaneateles, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the David D. Didio Scholarship Fund at Bishop Ludden, 815 Fay Rd., Syracuse, NY 13219, or The Holy Family Food Pantry, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY 13219.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY
Edward J. Ryan & Son Funeral Home
Edward J. Ryan & Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of your Mom's passing. Phyllis was always sure to include us in your weddings and made us feel a Welcome part of her family. She was such a nice person and will be missed by her family and everyone else that was fortunate enough to know her.. Our sincere sympathies and prayers go out to you and your families at this difficult time.
Ken and Nancy Weaver
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom, she was truly a wonderful person. We will always be thankful for having her as a big part of our lives. We will always cherish the beautiful memories that she has created for us. With love to all of you
Mike & Marie
March 25, 2021
