Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio

May 2, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2021

AUBURN - Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio was born May 2, 1933 in Auburn, NY. She went home to the Lord on March 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Vincent T. Nolan.

She graduated from East High School, Auburn, NY, in 1951. She attended Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1954. Phyllis began her 40-year professional nursing career by caring for others selflessly, which exemplified her compassion and kindness toward others. She volunteered her services at several charities including Francis House and the Red Cross.

Phyllis married David D. Didio, the love of her life, at Holy Family Church in Auburn on August 7, 1954 and thereafter shared 60 years of marriage. Phyllis moved with her husband to 103 Canfield Dr., Westvale, NY in 1966. This is where together they raised their seven children who were the light of her world. Phyllis was involved in all of their school activities while pursuing her nursing career. She worked at St. Camillus for over 20 years directing all of the out-patient clinics.

She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren excel in not only athletic events but all aspects of their lives. Phyllis will be remembered by her family as a woman who genuinely cared for each and every member of her extended family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, David; her parents; and her brothers: Robert and Bruce Nolan. She is survived by her children: Greg (Maisie), Suzanne (Jim), Karen (Mike), Kevin (Mimi), Christopher (Rosanne), Rob (Susanna), and Mark (Melisa); grandchildren: James (Sara), Katie (Joe), Rob (Erin), Matt (Erin), Ryan (Ali), Sean, Patrick (Amanda), Ashley (Nick), Kevin Michael (Christine), Brittany (Nick), Annie (Ian), Mollie (Mike), Danielle, Matthew, Mercedes (Greg), Deanna, David, Cameron, and Paige, Isabella, Mark, McKenzie, and Mia; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Maryn, Anna and Emma, Colin and McKenna, Cameron, Cooper, Nico, Maddie and Luca, Brooke, and Emett, Grayson and Stella; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Eileen Stone and Dr. William Berkery for their unwavering dedication in caring for Phyllis. They would also like to thank all the members of the Hospice of CNY team.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Skaneateles, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the David D. Didio Scholarship Fund at Bishop Ludden, 815 Fay Rd., Syracuse, NY 13219, or The Holy Family Food Pantry, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY 13219.