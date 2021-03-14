R. Allen Shotwell

Aug. 25, 1919 - Mar. 6, 2021

LEESBURG, FL - R. Allen Shotwell passed away, peacefully, on March 6, 2021, at the age of 101 years young. GreatPops, as he was known by his family, was born in McGraw, NY on August 25, 1919 to Vernon and Effie Shotwell.

Allen was predeceased by his wife, Sally Merrill Shotwell, in April of 1988. He was predeceased by his second wife, Edna Shotwell. Allen was also predeceased by his brother, Robert, and sister, Martha, as well as brothers-in-law: Dr. C.D. Parks and Lewis Merrill, and sister-in-law Helen Merrill.

Allen is survived by his daughter, Beth (David) Bowman; grandchildren: Matthew Linn (Tina) Bowman and Amanda Elizabeth Bowman; great grandchildren: Alanna Eileen and Samantha Kaitlyn Bowman; nieces and nephews: Sylvia Shaffer, Lewis Parks, Scott Merrill, Carolyn Parks; and many former students.

GreatPops graduated from Cayuga Lake Academy in 1937 and Cornell University in 1942. He grew up on farms in Marathon and Aurora, NY. The Aurora farm is now McKenzie-Childs, which he would visit each time he returned to the area.

After graduation, Allen, was employed as the Ag teacher at Union Springs Central School in 1942. On the day before his wedding, his Superintendent drove to Delhi, NY to inform him he had been drafted. He was in Europe during WWII from 1944-1946 seeing action in France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge, as a member of the 112th Infantry Regiment. Upon discharge he returned to Union Springs Central School teaching Ag during the day and again in the evenings to local farmers. After receiving his Master's Degree in Counseling from Cornell he switched to Guidance and assisted many students in their decisions for the future. Allen retired from teaching in 1981.

Allen was a member of Scipio Lodge #110 F&A, the Scottish Rite, the Bahia Shrine, the Lake County Shrine Club, Hawthorne High Twelve, VFW Hawthorne Memorial Post, 112th Infantry Regiment, Trinity Church of Union Springs, Lions Club, retired Ag Teachers of NY, Cayuga County Retired Teachers, and the New York State Retired Teachers Association.

After the passing of his second wife, Allen became a full-time resident of Florida at the age of 99 after spending winters in Florida since retirement. Allen celebrated his 100th birthday in August of 2019 with family and many friends made throughout his life.

At GreatPop's request, there will be no calling hours and interment will be at the convenience of the family, in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery next to his beloved Sally.

GreatPop's family wish to thank his Caregivers; "The Hawthorne Girls": Bonnie, Kathy, Mary Ann, Dawn, Robyn, and Paula for the loving care they gave to "Mr. Allen" over the last few years of his life.

Contributions can be made to the Springport Free Library, the Memorial Fund of the Trinity United Church of Christ, Union Springs, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com