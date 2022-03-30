Ralph A. Cannizzo

AUBURN - Ralph A. Cannizzo, a lifelong resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday March 23, 2022, at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer . Ralph was the son of the late Sam and Theresa (Penna) Cannizzo. He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1969, and earned a Business degree from Auburn Community College.

Ralph was a resilient figure in the face of adversity and person who provided exemplary work and family dedication. His sense of family was second to none and he was as compassionate as he was dedicated. Even when ill, Ralph continued to push forward. He represented the good that we all need every day in our lives. He was one of a select few who could rise to overcome challenges. Ralph touched the lives of many people.

He was able to accomplish much before his untimely passing.

In addition to his success in business, Ralph had many personal interests, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with close friends and family. He looked forward to Sunday Italian dinners and Winter trips to Florida. Spring brought weekly highlights of travel golf outings with the boys and league golf at Highland Park Golf Course.

Ralph's passions included home landscaping, mowing the lawn, fishing off the dock and horse racing. He loved tails wagging, handing doggy biscuits to Ari, Marra and Luna.

We are proud to have been able to call Ralph our husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him for his wit as well as kindness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jean Marie (Lattimore) Cannizzo; his three children: Justin, Jason and Jordan Cannizzo; three grandsons: Tyler Ely, Brendan and Ely Williams; and their parents Kristy and Tavary Williams; three siblings: brothers: Ronald Cannizzo, Richard "Rick" (Colleen) Cannizzo; sister Sandra Mallory; and a dozen brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated this Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Rd.

Surprise someone with a plant or a bouquet of flowers.

Donations can be made in Ralph's memory to Matthew House, Hospice or a charity of one's choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.