Ralph J. LeGrett
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
Ralph J. LeGrett

Feb. 22, 1947 - April 12, 2022

AUBURN - Ralph J. LeGrett, 75, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born on February 22, 1947 to the late August and Rose LeGrett. A graduate from Auburn West High School he also received an Associates of Science Degree from Cayuga County Community College.

He served in the US Army Signal Corp. during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. Ralph proudly served as an Auburn firefighter for over 30 years, where he was well respected by his brother firefighters and achieved the rank of Assistant Chief. He began his career with the department in 1980 and retired in the year 2010. After retirement, Ralph enjoyed playing golf, working around the house, and hitting the casinos on occasion.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith LeGrett; his sons: Mark (Amber) LeGrett, of Woodstock, GA, Jeffrey (Amelia Komanecky) LeGrett, of Auburn, Jason LeGrett, of Auburn; and his daughter, Glynis Iles, of Camillus; his grandchildren: Rebecca and Trevor LeGrett, Izabella LeGrett, Daniel and Tyler LeGrett, Jack and Teigan Iles; and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Ralph is predeceased by his brother Frank LeGrett and sister Catherine Ramirez. He will be greatly missed by so many whose lives he has forever changed.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home. Private funeral and graveside services will be held by the family. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry about your Dads passing. He was one of the good guys. I remember him coming in to school every year dressed in his turn out gear to talk to the kids about fire safety. He will be missed. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers Glynis and family.
Mary Jo Day
April 14, 2022
Judy & family, My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Ralph was a gentle and great guy. He will be watching over you all and joining family and friends of deceased neighbors of Wallace Ave. Thinking of you all at this most difficult time!! Carol
Carol Wawro Doyle
April 14, 2022
