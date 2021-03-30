Menu
Ralph Penird Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Ralph Penird, Jr.

Oct. 6, 1933 - Mar. 26, 2021

AUBURN - Ralph Penird Jr.,87 of Auburn, passed away Friday March 26, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Mr. Penird was born in Auburn on October 6, 1933 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Penird, Sr.

He retired from Towpath Machine Corp where he was a machinist and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ann (McKay) Penird; his sons: Gary (Lynn) and Neal Penird; and brother, John Penird.

A private graveside service will be held for the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear Ralph past way. May God be with you and the kids.
Allan &Kathie Schoenfeld
March 31, 2021
I'm very sorry for your loss.
Mary C. Penird
March 30, 2021
