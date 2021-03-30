Ralph Penird, Jr.

Oct. 6, 1933 - Mar. 26, 2021

AUBURN - Ralph Penird Jr.,87 of Auburn, passed away Friday March 26, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Mr. Penird was born in Auburn on October 6, 1933 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Penird, Sr.

He retired from Towpath Machine Corp where he was a machinist and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ann (McKay) Penird; his sons: Gary (Lynn) and Neal Penird; and brother, John Penird.

A private graveside service will be held for the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com