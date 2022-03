Ralph V. Rogers, Jr.

May 8, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2020

KING FERRY - Ralph V. Rogers, Jr. 73, of King Ferry passed away November 23, 2020.

A public graveside service, with military honors, will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, on Sat. June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.