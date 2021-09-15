Raymond Antonacci

June 10, 1941 - Sept. 10, 2021

SAYRE, PA - Raymond Antonacci, 80, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.

He was born on June 10, 1941, in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Frances (Busce) Antonacci.

Raymond was the Plant Superintendent for Agway Pet Food Plant and Hagen Pet Food Plant, prior to retiring. He also worked for State Line Auto as a Driver for 10 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, cooking Sunday dinner, and traveling to visit with them in Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vacationing with his wife, Dianne, and family in Cape Cod.

He is predeceased by his brother-in-law Jerry Ricci.

Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Dianne; daughter and son-in-law Michele and Thom Hewitt of Sayre, PA, daughter Christine Argento of FL, son Ronald Antonacci of Loyalsock, PA; eight grandchildren; sister Linda Ricci of Auburn, NY; nephew Anthony Ricci of Rochester, NY; brother-in-law Mike Kowal of Auburn, NY.

A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A private funeral service will be held for the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Guthrie Clinic, Cardiac Rehab Unit, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.

For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.