Raymond Joseph Drabicki

Feb. 20, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2020

SKANEATELES - Raymond Joseph Drabicki, 90, of Skaneateles, NY passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1930 in Auburn, NY, and was the youngest of eight children of John and Mary (Walczyk) Drabicki. "Red" graduated from East High School and later from Clarkson Technical College on the GI Bill in 1959. He had a long career as a civil and general engineer, retiring from the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, NY. He was a US Army veteran.

He had a zest for life and a love of family and friends. His mind was always active and curious. He loved nature and gardening, SU sports, taking trips, and going out dancing with his wife as often as they could. It was hard to keep up with them.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen (Warner) Drabicki; his three children: Hans, Maria and Mark; Helen's children: Lloyd (Patrice) Bennett, and Deborah (Richard) Kelley; grandchildren: Brooke (John) Fraser, Lloyd "J.R." (Jennifer) Bennett, Matthew (Sarah) Kelley, Mark Kelley, Harry Martin, Michelle (Michael) Hajjar, and Eric Martin; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Victoria (Ralph) Roberts, Joseph (Dorothy) Drabicki, Estelle (Carl) Ford, Emily Drabicki, Stanley (Mary) Drabicki, Ann (James) Parker, and Lillian (John) Juli. He will be greatly missed by us all.

Eternal thanks to Barbara and Denny Zach, Karen Juli, and Brooke Fraser for your awesome care, Debbie Kelley for your special help, and the caregivers of Upstate Hospital, ACH, and Kindred at Home.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, State Rt. 317, Jordan. Masks and social distancing will be required.

