Raymond F. Lisano
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Raymond F. Lisano

AUBURN - Raymond F. Lisano, 74 a life long Auburnian passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The son of Peter and Dorothy (Wallace) Lisano he was a lifelong member of St . Alphonsus Church, a graduate of Auburn East High School. He had retired from McQuay, Auburn NY with 43 years of service. Ray loved spending time with his family and having lunch at the Sunset Restaurant. He was a longtime resident of Morris Street, which was always his special place. He enjoyed Syracuse Sports and the NY Yankees.

Surviving are his siblings: Gary Lisano, Auburn, Sue (David) Saxton, Weedsport, Mary Calandra, Syracuse,

Nancy (Bruce) Demalt, Auburn, Tom (Phyllis) Lisano, Auburn, Dan Lisano, Auburn, Rose (Pat) Valentino, Sennett. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers Kenneth, John and David Lisano. His sisters Diane and JoAnne Lisano along with several aunts, uncles.

A special thank you to his brother-in-law Pat Valentino for his care over the past several years.

Funeral Services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with Reverend Michael Brown officiating at 1:30 p.m. with Entombment immediately following at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. A calling hour will be held from Noon to 1:15 p.m. prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY. Face masks are required.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
Dec
23
Entombment
St. Joseph's Mausoleum
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Ray. Have lots of memories with your family!
Kathy Oropallo
Friend
December 27, 2021
Have many fond memories of Raymond, from having grown up next to the Lisano's family home on Morris St. It was the best of times and you will be missed. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David A Underwood
December 22, 2021
Sue
December 22, 2021
