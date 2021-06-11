Menu
Raymond C. Mallaber Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Raymond C. Mallaber, Jr.

June 12, 1947 - June 5, 2021

AUBURN - Raymond C. Mallaber Jr., 73, of Auburn passed away June 5, 2021. Mr. Mallaber was born in Geneva on June 12, 1947 to the late Raymond, Sr. and Mary Ethel Campbell Mallaber.

Ray was previously employed with McQuay International. He was a collector of coins and antiques, and belonged to many bowling and horseshoe leagues over the years. Ray and his late wife, Jacqueline enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Carrie Veatch; his sons: Raymond Mallaber III, Brian (Melissa), Michael, and Scott Chappell; his grandchildren: Connor (Kamryn) Veatch, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Derek, Brian, Jr., Jade, Carly and Michael Chappell; his brothers: Dale (Pam), Daniel, Mark (Cathy) Mallaber; and his sister, Cheryl (David) Paine; along with many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., and are incomplete at this time. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 11, 2021.
