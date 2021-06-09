Richard "Dick" C. Atkins

Feb. 8, 1935 - June 7, 2021

AUBURN - Richard "Dick" C. Atkins, 86, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in the morning after a long illness.

Mr. Atkins was born in Auburn, NY on February 8, 1935. He is the son of Richard C Atkins and Mary E. Ringwood. He is a graduate of Buffalo School of Technology in Drafting. He is a retired employee of the New York State Prison as a Foreman. He also worked 25 years at Alco. He was in United States Navy from 1957 to 1961.

Dick spent many years of his life traveling after retirement with his wife "Ginny" of 56 years. People remember him by his sense of humor and corny jokes.

Dick was a member of A.O.H of Auburn and the VFW Post 1975.

Mr. Atkins is predeceased by his wife Virginia L. Atkins and son Robert "Bob" C. Atkins.

Dick is survived by daughters: Carol Akins (Chris Pruett) and Jennifer Lupo husband Greg Lupo; and his son Richard Atkins and wife Colette of IA; grandchildren: Nick Atkins, Ryan, Skyla and Rick Atkins, Adam and Eric Lupo.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Funeral Service and burial will follow privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Richard Atkins.

