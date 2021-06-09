Menu
Richard C. "Dick" Atkins
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Richard "Dick" C. Atkins

Feb. 8, 1935 - June 7, 2021

AUBURN - Richard "Dick" C. Atkins, 86, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in the morning after a long illness.

Mr. Atkins was born in Auburn, NY on February 8, 1935. He is the son of Richard C Atkins and Mary E. Ringwood. He is a graduate of Buffalo School of Technology in Drafting. He is a retired employee of the New York State Prison as a Foreman. He also worked 25 years at Alco. He was in United States Navy from 1957 to 1961.

Dick spent many years of his life traveling after retirement with his wife "Ginny" of 56 years. People remember him by his sense of humor and corny jokes.

Dick was a member of A.O.H of Auburn and the VFW Post 1975.

Mr. Atkins is predeceased by his wife Virginia L. Atkins and son Robert "Bob" C. Atkins.

Dick is survived by daughters: Carol Akins (Chris Pruett) and Jennifer Lupo husband Greg Lupo; and his son Richard Atkins and wife Colette of IA; grandchildren: Nick Atkins, Ryan, Skyla and Rick Atkins, Adam and Eric Lupo.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Funeral Service and burial will follow privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Richard Atkins.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to Dick's family.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol & Nick so very sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rose & Jack Bruton
June 14, 2021
Carol and Nick, So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family.
Christine & Dale Lefave
June 12, 2021
We will certainly miss his story telling ..the few short months I was able to get to know him ,he left a lasting impression..hugs and love coming your way Carol and Chris
Tina
June 10, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers. Dick was a wonderful friend.
Martha Davis AOH
June 9, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
June 9, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathies go out to Jen and family..may be rest in peace
Patty Lupo
June 9, 2021
