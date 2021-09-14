Richard Babiarz

Oct. 15, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2021

THROOP - Richard Babiarz, 90, of Throop passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Mr. Babiarz was born on October 15, 1930 to the late Stella and Bernard Babiarz. He graduated from Weedsport Central High School.

Richard served our country with the United States Army from 1951-1953. Following his tour in Korea, he served with the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years as Master Sergent.

He graduated from Delhi Ag & Tech in 1955; and retired from Auburn Carpenters Union, Local 277. For 48 years, Richard was a member of the Auburn Elks.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Mary Becker Babiarz; his son, Jeffery A. Babiarz; brother, Eddie Babiarz and his sister, Barbara Leonardi.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr. Weedsport on Friday, September 17, 2021; from 4-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

