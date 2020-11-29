Richard E. Bisgrove

May 30, 1936 - Nov. 20, 2020

CICERO - Richard E. Bisgrove, 84, of Cicero, passed away peacefully Friday at Crouse Hospital after a long illness.

He grew up in Owasco and was a Marine Corp. veteran, DeVry graduate and a retiree of Eastman Kodak.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Marilyn (Depew) Bisgrove; his two sons: Jeffrey (Cindy) and Stephen (Theresa); his four grandchildren: Rachel, Benjamin, Daniel, and Leah. Richard is also survived by his sisters: Shirley Dean, and Evelyn Blewett; brothers: Raymond (Carol), Bruce and Wayne (Donna); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his family. A special grandfather who loved his grandchildren deeply. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org in Richard's memory. www.newcomersyracuse.com