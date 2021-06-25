Menu
Richard S. Henderson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Auburn High School

Richard S. Henderson

Nov. 24, 1964 - June 17, 2021

CLEARWATER, FL - Richard S. Henderson, 56, of Clearwater, FL passed away June 17, 2021 after a courageous four year battle with cancer.

Born in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of Robert J. and May Henderson. Rick lived in Auburn, NY for most of his youth and attended Blessed Trinity and Auburn High School. Rick relocated to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater, FL area in his 20's, where he worked for the Don CeSar Resort and later Clear Tech Pool Company. An avid sports fan, the Tampa Bay Lightning was his favorite team. Rick loved nothing more than enjoying a good meal, while spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Rick is survived by brothers: Robert Henderson (Debbie) of Lancaster, NY, Frank (Jeannie) Henderson of Marco Island, FL/Auburn; sisters: Mary Ellen (John) Henderson-Reed of DeRuyter, NY and Susan (Joe) Raulli of Auburn. Rick was a beloved brother to his siblings and loving uncle to six nieces and nephews, and ten great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his aunts: Gigi Conway of Nokomis, FL and Adele Henderson of Napanoch, NY. We are grateful for Rick's Florida Family of special friends, especially: Liz Dezelan, Vladimir and Cyndi Demchenko and Andy and Dana Peterson, who supported Rick during his illness.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held in Auburn, NY in September. If desired, donations in Rick's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas County (suncoasthospice.org), or the American Cancer Society.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So very sad to hear this! I was one of Rick's chemo nurses. I witnessed his courageous battle and journey through his cancer. I administered his very first chemo treatment! We became good friends through the years I treated him and very grateful to have met him. He was sweet, kindhearted and always had a smile on his face. We shared similar passion for food and enjoyed talking about local restaurants we loved. He always asked about my family and how I was doing...he was such a genuine caring soul! Sending love and prayers to his family......this is truly a huge loss! RIP Rick, thanks for giving me sweet memories friend!
Crystal Sheedy
June 30, 2021
So sad & sorry to hear of Rick's passing , GREAT FAMILY with so many friends !! God Bless Rick
David T. Rabuano
Family
June 28, 2021
Rick was my best friend for 9 years. I knew home before he got sick and was with him almost every Friday night playing hockey. He will and is missed by me every day. My condolences to his family and friends.
Steve Messick
Friend
June 27, 2021
Rob and family. So sorry to hear this. Wishing you all the best. My sincere condolences.
Ernie Case
June 26, 2021
I went all through school with Rick. We lived around the corner on Swift St. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. He was a wonderful person.
Donna Holzhauer Whitman
June 26, 2021
Sue and family, so sorry for your loss are prayers are with you and your family
Marge & John Cereo
June 25, 2021
I was very sorry to read of the loss of your family member & friend to many. John 11:4 But when Jesus heard this, He said, "This sickness is not to end in death, but for the glory of God, so that the son of God may be glorified by it."
Lois Terino Gray
June 25, 2021
