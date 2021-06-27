Menu
Richard James Hotaling Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Richard James Hotaling, Sr.

GROTON - Richard James Hotaling, Sr. passed away peacefully at the Syracuse VA Medical Center on June 23, 2021.

Dick was a proud parent, husband, grandfather and Marine.

Dick is predeceased by his wife Susan M Hotaling and friend Sheila Woodman. He leaves behind a loving family and many friends that will miss his perpetual happiness and love of life.

If you would like to honor Dick in his death, please make a donation to your local VFW or American Legion in his name, there's a good chance he has been to your local chapter no matter where you live! He will be greatly missed by many.

A memorial service will held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mike Jones
Friend
June 29, 2021
Gone too soon. Rest in Peace Dick.
Jerry and Ella Holden
Work
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dick's passing, he was a great man, always smiling and cracking a joke. He was very kind to me when my husband passed. May he rest in peace.
Connie Wilcox
Friend
June 28, 2021
My Brother, My Brother, Where have you gone? I´m sure you´re taking care Of things that are wrong. I´ll always be grateful, I had a friend so headstrong and bold, If there´s a story to tell, Yours has been the best to be told. You´ll always be on my mind. Happy journey and please listen to the Man! See ya soon. With much love from all the Fishes, Fishy
Jon Fish
Friend
June 27, 2021
RJ,I am so sorry about your Dad.May he rest in peace. My heart goes out to you,many hugs and prayers. Love cousin Karen
Karen Esposito
Family
June 27, 2021
I'm so sorry to all of you. My heart goes out.. R.I.P. MY DEAR COUSIN..
Norma Hotaling
June 26, 2021
