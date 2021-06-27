Richard James Hotaling, Sr.

GROTON - Richard James Hotaling, Sr. passed away peacefully at the Syracuse VA Medical Center on June 23, 2021.

Dick was a proud parent, husband, grandfather and Marine.

Dick is predeceased by his wife Susan M Hotaling and friend Sheila Woodman. He leaves behind a loving family and many friends that will miss his perpetual happiness and love of life.

If you would like to honor Dick in his death, please make a donation to your local VFW or American Legion in his name, there's a good chance he has been to your local chapter no matter where you live! He will be greatly missed by many.

A memorial service will held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.