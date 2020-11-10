Richard J. Martens

PORT BYRON - Richard J. Martens, 64, well known as the "Mayor of Port Byron," passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn NY.

Richard was born in Auburn at Mercy Hospital, the of the late Richard J. and Betty DePoleto Martens. He was a proud graduate of Port Byron High School with the Class of 1977. Having resided in Port Byron until 2014, he re located to Mercy Apartments for health reasons. It was never "home," that was always saved for Port Byron.

Richard had retired from the Port Byron School, where he was employed for 33 years in the School Cafeteria. A long time volunteer for the Port Byron Historical Association, he was devoted to the preservation of Port Byron history. His summers included many fun relaxing stays at Camp Columbus.

Surviving are a brother Dan Martens, Port Byron; two aunts: Ann Martens, Weedsport, Clarise Coggins, Waterloo; best friends: Bill & Terry Gleason, Auburn; and several cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 pm at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South Street, Auburn NY . Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Calling Hours will be held from 11 am to 1 pm prior to services. Memorials are suggested to the Lock 52 Port Byron Historical Association, 73 Pine Street, Port Byron NY 13140