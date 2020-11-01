Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard John Dellonte

Richard John Dellonte

AUBURN - Richard John Dellonte entered eternal life on October 23, 2020. A lifelong resident of Auburn, New York. Rick was the youngest son of his mother, Sharon Brannigan (Robert) of Ft. Myers, Florida and his father, John Dellonte (Jean) of Union Springs, New York.

Rick is preceded in death by his dad, Robert Brannigan, and his older brothers: John D. Dellonte and Mark A. Brannigan.

Rick will be forever missed by his brothers: Mark Dellonte (Amy S. Barry) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Michael Brannigan of Auburn, New York, and his little sister Alisa Dellonte Hall (John Hall) of Rochester, New York. Rick was the joyful uncle to Nick, Katie, Alex, Abbe, Sophia, Aimei and Pei.

A strong willed and strong shouldered man, Rick had a heart of gold and a generous spirit. On any given day during the season Rick could be found in his tree stand waiting for the next big buck to pass by. He defined his family beyond just blood. Rick's best friend, Jeff Bouley, remains a chosen brother and forever a member of the entire Dellonte Family. Jeff and so many others were lifelong friends to Rick. Rick worked hard his whole life no matter the job, including as a custodian at the Auburn High School, a job he loved.

Due to circumstances, the family hopes to hold a small service for Rick in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rick's name to the charity of your choice.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.