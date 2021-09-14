Richard H. "Dick" Lees

Oct. 25, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021

CONQUEST - Richard H. "Dick" Lees, of Conquest, NY passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Richard was born on October 25, 1926, in Cincinnatus, NY to the late

Richard E. and Mary Alice Lees.

He was a US Navy veteran of WW II and the Korean War, He worked for General Electric for 36 years. Richard was a lifetime member of the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY, and an advisor to the Sons of the American Legion. He was a member of the VFW in

Montezuma, NY and belonged to the Masons of Weedsport, NY (formerly Cato, NY) for 50 years.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, doing puzzles and watching game shows, golf, Yankees baseball and SU basketball with his wife, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time/visiting with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alma (Baker) Lees; their children: Jack (Barbara) Lees, Patricia Craine, Joseph (Melanie Harris) Lees, Margaret (Rick Gawlik) Butler; daughter-in-law Cindy Lees; and grandchildren: Tammi Lees, Tom Lees, Tim Lees, Heather Lees, Michelle

Lees, Jackie Lees, Christopher Craine, Marc Craine, Megan House, Bobby Butler, Michael Butler, James Butler, Zachary, Butler; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many, many friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, James Lees; four brothers and seven sisters.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021

from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 11362 South St., Cato, NY 13033. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Conquest Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the burial at the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY.

At the request of the family, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in Richard's name may do so to the Alzheimer's Association of CNY, https://act.alz.ord/donate and the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY.