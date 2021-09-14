Menu
Richard H. "Dick" Lees
FUNERAL HOME
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St.
Cato, NY

Richard H. "Dick" Lees

Oct. 25, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021

CONQUEST - Richard H. "Dick" Lees, of Conquest, NY passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Richard was born on October 25, 1926, in Cincinnatus, NY to the late

Richard E. and Mary Alice Lees.

He was a US Navy veteran of WW II and the Korean War, He worked for General Electric for 36 years. Richard was a lifetime member of the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY, and an advisor to the Sons of the American Legion. He was a member of the VFW in

Montezuma, NY and belonged to the Masons of Weedsport, NY (formerly Cato, NY) for 50 years.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, doing puzzles and watching game shows, golf, Yankees baseball and SU basketball with his wife, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time/visiting with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alma (Baker) Lees; their children: Jack (Barbara) Lees, Patricia Craine, Joseph (Melanie Harris) Lees, Margaret (Rick Gawlik) Butler; daughter-in-law Cindy Lees; and grandchildren: Tammi Lees, Tom Lees, Tim Lees, Heather Lees, Michelle

Lees, Jackie Lees, Christopher Craine, Marc Craine, Megan House, Bobby Butler, Michael Butler, James Butler, Zachary, Butler; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many, many friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, James Lees; four brothers and seven sisters.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021

from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 11362 South St., Cato, NY 13033. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Conquest Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the burial at the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY.

At the request of the family, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in Richard's name may do so to the Alzheimer's Association of CNY, https://act.alz.ord/donate and the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 14, 2021.
9 Entries
a good man ,who lived a good ,solid life. .RIP Sir. Salute!
Robert
September 16, 2021
To all the Lee family, Deb and I knew Peggy and Joe best and their Dad Dick. Had many conversations with Dick about farming, the town of Conquest and of life in general. I considered Dick a friend and he was always there to talk. Whether in his immaculate yard or meeting at the Conquest town hall, Dick was very passionate about life. Our sincerest condolences for a life well lived. Neighbors Ted and Debbie Cobb
Ted and Debbie Cobb
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dick's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all family members. Bob & Beth Foreman.
Bob Foreman
Friend
September 15, 2021
My DaD (Joseph, RIP, 9-19-20) Had many enjoyable conversations with Dick. I hope they still continue to have them.
Joel Soccio
September 15, 2021
My sincerest condolences. My thoughts are with you.
Lindsay Cronkright
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Joe and family. So sorry for the loss of your Dad. I know you were close. Please know we are thinking of you and prayers for healing.
Terri & Paul Payne
September 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jana House
September 13, 2021
I had the honor to know dad for 44yrs. In those years we built 3 houses and I would have to say he was there everyday to help me! We didnt always see eye to eye but he was always there at the end no matter what the outcome was. He was more of a dad to me than my own dad for sure. Love you dad! To Mom Lees, Im very sorry for the loss of dad and you to were my only mom , you are awesome. You were always there for me. Thank you and I love you!
To Pat, Jack, Joe and Margaret- I'm so sorry for your loss of your dad. I love and miss you all!

LOVE, Bob and Joann
Robert Butler
Family
September 13, 2021
