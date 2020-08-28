Richard Michael Cornell

July 26, 1950 - Aug 14, 2020

BRANSON WEST, MO - Richard Michael Cornell, 70, Branson West, MO passed, August 14, 2020, suffering from end-stage Gliomatosis Cerebri and Covid-19 complications. Richard, a graduate of Union Springs Central School, was born, July 26, 1950 to the late John M. and Mary Frances Ferguson Cornell.

Richard proudly served in the US Navy and later retired after twenty-five years from Hallmark Distribution, Kansas City. After retirement, Richard owned a fishing resort on Table Rock Lake, West Branson, MO.

Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda, step-son Justin Hammeke (Katie), brothers: William (Patricia), Mount Laurel, NJ; Shawn (Maggie), Springfield, MO; sisters: Dona Marie (Rick) Foreman, Middleburg, FL; Laura Ann (the late Curt) Grant, Port Huron, MI; nieces and nephews: Rebecca Dallam (DVM), Oswego, NY; Jean Cornell, Washington, DC; Jacob, John and Joel Grant, Port Huron, MI; Carly Cornell, Springfield, MO. In addition many Ferguson, Aldrich, and Newkirk family members survive in the Auburn area.

Besides his love for his fishing resort and all the effort he put into it, he cherished his Yorkies: Josie and Teddy. When not repairing one of the cabins or checking guests in, you would find him on his boat trying to catch that elusive bass. We know that he is cleaning the biggest trout ever for a 'heavenly' dinner. Services will be private due to Covid-19 with burial near his parents in Leavenworth National (VA) Cemetery.

The family requests donations in memory of Richard be made to the American Cancer Society.