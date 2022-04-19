Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard T. Nielens Sr.
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 20 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Richard T. Nielens, Sr.

Jan. 4, 1934 - April 14, 2022

PORT BYRON - Richard T. Nielens, Sr., 88, of Port Byron, NY passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Nielens was born in Detroit, MI on January 4, 1934 to Edmond and Wilhelmina (Cronmiller) Nielens. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and after his service he was employed as an Engineer by Allied Chemical and Hydro Co. of Solvay, NY . He raised Beef Cattle and worked for the Town of Mentzon the snow plow and mowing in the summers. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and giving his flowers and vegetables to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Maureen Nielens; children: Richard T. Nielens, Jr., Debora A. Nielens, Wilhemina K. Nielens and David P. (Virginia) Nielens; a sister-in-law Helen F. Nielens; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by brothers Earl Nienens and wife Eileen, Edmond P. Nielens, Jr., Eugene Nielens, grandsons Nicholas and Matthew Nielens.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Funeral Service to follow at 6:15 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held Thursday, April 21, 2002 11:00 a.m. St. Joseph Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.

Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Citizen on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY
Apr
20
Funeral service
6:15p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY
Apr
21
Interment
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Audioun Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.