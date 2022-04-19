Richard T. Nielens, Sr.

Jan. 4, 1934 - April 14, 2022

PORT BYRON - Richard T. Nielens, Sr., 88, of Port Byron, NY passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Nielens was born in Detroit, MI on January 4, 1934 to Edmond and Wilhelmina (Cronmiller) Nielens. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and after his service he was employed as an Engineer by Allied Chemical and Hydro Co. of Solvay, NY . He raised Beef Cattle and worked for the Town of Mentzon the snow plow and mowing in the summers. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and giving his flowers and vegetables to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Maureen Nielens; children: Richard T. Nielens, Jr., Debora A. Nielens, Wilhemina K. Nielens and David P. (Virginia) Nielens; a sister-in-law Helen F. Nielens; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by brothers Earl Nienens and wife Eileen, Edmond P. Nielens, Jr., Eugene Nielens, grandsons Nicholas and Matthew Nielens.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Funeral Service to follow at 6:15 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held Thursday, April 21, 2002 11:00 a.m. St. Joseph Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.

Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.