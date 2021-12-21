Menu
Richard R. Sherwood
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Richard R. Sherwood

AUBURN - Richard R. Sherwood , 75, of Auburn passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Sherwood was born in Syracuse the son of Robert and Betty (Sleeth) Sherwood. He was an USMC Vietnam Veteran from 1966-1969.

His friends were his family in Auburn, mostly at Northbrook Court, his very, very best friend was alway's there for him. No matter what. Always checking on him.

He is survived by three sisters: Jane Dunaway of FL, Elaine Foley of East Syracuse and Joan Moon of FL; and brother Paul of Syracuse. His best friend Wayne Chapman. Richard was predeceased by his parents and a sister Jane.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY.

There will be no funeral services per Richard's request.

Mask's are mandatory at all times.

In lieu of flowers St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneral home.com.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 21, 2021
I will miss him glad I got to see him when I did I love you I will talk to you every night
Family
Family
December 21, 2021
