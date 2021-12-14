Richard "Sully" Sullivan

SCIPIO - Richard "Sully" Sullivan, 85, of Scipio, passed away Saturday evening, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Cornwall, the son of the late Eugene and Ruth ( Neville) Sullivan and had been an area resident for most of his life. Dick graduated from SUNY Morrisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He was a corrections officer for more than 24 years, known as C Block Sully and was employed by Attica, Auburn Correctional Facility, and retired from Cayuga Correctional Facility.

Sully was a volunteer and lifetime member of the Scipio Fire Department for more than 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and sharing a good joke or laugh with anyone that would listen. His quick wit and stunning good looks will be tough to duplicate, and almost impossible to copy.

He is survived by his loving children: Tracy (Paul) Wildner of TN, Deborah (Dan) DeVaul of Moravia, Allison (William) Espada of Throop, Richard (Susan) Sullivan of Union Springs; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Birdsall) Sullivan in 2017, a daughter Marcia Gawlicky, a sister Alice Rennenberg, three brothers John, Eugene "Junior" and Pat Sullivan.

Calling hours are this Wednesday afternoon from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, with services to immediately follow in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Scipio Volunteer Fire Department, Route 34, Scipio, NY 13147.

Dad its ok to sit down, jerk off your shoes and enjoy.