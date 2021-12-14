Menu
Richard "Sully" Sullivan
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Richard "Sully" Sullivan

SCIPIO - Richard "Sully" Sullivan, 85, of Scipio, passed away Saturday evening, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Cornwall, the son of the late Eugene and Ruth ( Neville) Sullivan and had been an area resident for most of his life. Dick graduated from SUNY Morrisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He was a corrections officer for more than 24 years, known as C Block Sully and was employed by Attica, Auburn Correctional Facility, and retired from Cayuga Correctional Facility.

Sully was a volunteer and lifetime member of the Scipio Fire Department for more than 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and sharing a good joke or laugh with anyone that would listen. His quick wit and stunning good looks will be tough to duplicate, and almost impossible to copy.

He is survived by his loving children: Tracy (Paul) Wildner of TN, Deborah (Dan) DeVaul of Moravia, Allison (William) Espada of Throop, Richard (Susan) Sullivan of Union Springs; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Birdsall) Sullivan in 2017, a daughter Marcia Gawlicky, a sister Alice Rennenberg, three brothers John, Eugene "Junior" and Pat Sullivan.

Calling hours are this Wednesday afternoon from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, with services to immediately follow in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Scipio Volunteer Fire Department, Route 34, Scipio, NY 13147.

Dad its ok to sit down, jerk off your shoes and enjoy.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
15
Service
5:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your selfless dedication to serving the people of Scipio and Cayuga county god speed on your next call.
Sam cuipylo
December 15, 2021
RIP Dick - my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Tom Burger
Family
December 15, 2021
Debbie and Dan thinking of you in this trying time but take solace that he is in a better place
Dave and Charlotte Kingsbury
Other
December 14, 2021
He was a great Father Inlaw And will miss him dearly rest in peace Dad
Dan Devaul
December 14, 2021
Deb, so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Thinking of you and your family at this most difficult time.
Dale Antonik
Work
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bridget, Vinny, and Nina Manzari
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Was an inspiration and mentor to myself and many other correction officers starting their careers. I worked across the hall in D Block as 2nd officer for 4 years so I got to work with him alot. I funny guy but one who expected you to do your job and be safe. Miss you my friend.
john d.slaski jr
Work
December 14, 2021
REST IN PEACE DAD
Dan Devaul
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss to the family.
Lynn and Judy Lepak
December 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I worked with Sully at Attica and Auburn. Rest In Peace my friend until we meet again.
Phil Marcon
December 14, 2021
Sorry to read about your Father´s passing. I really enjoyed working with him at Cayuga Correctional Facility. He was always a good jokester. When you where told that you were working with your Dad you knew that it was going to be some laughing at some point during your shift. Also his retirement party was the best since he was the first person to retire from Cayuga Correctional Facility. Take care. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dennis Newert "Newt"
Work
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May your memories get you through the days ahead.
Tim, Jackie
December 14, 2021
