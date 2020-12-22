Richard "Dick" Louis Thompson

May 27, 1924 - Dec. 18, 2020

AUBURN - Richard (Dick) Louis Thompson, 96 of Auburn died on December 18, 2020 at the Syracuse Community Living Center. Dick was born on May 27, 1924 to Francis and Mildred Thompson and resided in Auburn.

Dick graduated from Central High School In 1942. In 1943, he served in the Army/Air Corp. during WWII and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. When he returned home, he was hired by the New York Telephone Company and enjoyed a 40-year career there. He was active in the American Legion and served as a past Commander of the Donald R. Ward post #1259 in Cayuga. After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and working around the house and yard. He and his wife Marjorie "Midgie" enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter for several years. He was a very generous man and was devoted to his family. Since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, he enjoyed and found comfort from virtual congregation meetings with Jehovah's Witnesses.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie "Midgie" F. Greene and missed her greatly. He was also predeceased by his father and mother, Francis and Mildred Thompson and one sister Janice Harper.

He is survived by one sister, Jean Thompson; his children: Sue (Mitch) Meyer, Jerry (Linda) Thompson, John (Cindy) Thompson, and Ann (Scott) Schafer. He also had several grandchildren: Greg (Jeanie) Meyer, Jeff Meyer, Bill (Colleen) Meyer, Chrissy VanScoy, Audrey (Mark) Stott, Jackie Thompson, Jessie (Durand) Chandler, Amanda (Jake) Mackessy, Kimberly (Marc) Almanzor, Michael Thompson, Heather (Kurt) Vivian, Christy (Mike)Curran, Casey Schafer; 24 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

