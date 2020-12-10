Menu
Richard "Dick" Williams
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Richard "Dick" Williams

Dec. 2, 1932 - Dec. 7, 2020

AUBURN - Richard "Dick" Williams, 88, of Auburn, passed away on December 7, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. Born in Auburn on December 2, 1932, Dick was the son of the late Osca and Dorothy Hodder Williams.

He graduated from East High School in 1950 and was the quarterback for the 1949-1950 undefeated football team. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS DeLong. He was a high school football referee for 34 years, receiving numerous awards. Dick served as the president of the Syracuse Chapter of Certified Football Officials for a term and was also a member. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying charter fishing trips, trolling Owasco Lake, ice fishing in the winter and duck hunting. Mentoring the youth to spark their interest in these sports was very important to him.

A proud moment for Dick was in 1990, when he received the Key to the City of Auburn. Dick was a co-founder of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2002. He was the chairman on both the Hall of Fame Committee and the Bob Dean Scholarship fund. Dick was also a member of various organizations including, Blind Men and Criers, American Legion of Weedsport, Teamsters, Ducks Unlimited, Oneida Lake Association and the Easter Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association. Dick looked forward to his weekly breakfasts with his group of friends, known as the "Liars Club". He was one of the most loyal supporters of the Auburn Maroons and was instrumental in the installation of the stadiums artificial turf.

Dick is survived by his daughters: Cindy (Mike) Sgroi, and Kathleen (Edward) Fagan; grandsons: Edward and Matthew Fagan; nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Dick was predeceased by his very dear companion, Judy B. Lannon, his sister, C. Joan Williams and his twin brother, Robert G. Williams.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Joe and Beth Saville and Dick's many friends for the care and support they have provided.

Calling hours for Dick will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A service will be held privately for family with burial in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dick's memory to The Bob Dean Scholarship Fund or the Owasco Fire Department. To extend condolences to Dick's family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From his high school days as quarterback and center fielder, then being a member of the sidelines chain crew for football games, longtime football referee, basketball timekeeper, and all the other things mentioned in his obituary, Dick was a towering presence on the Auburn athletic scene. Since high school days, I was mostly away from Auburn, but he always made me feel like I was back home when I ran into him.
Bob McGrath, baseball teammate
December 19, 2020
Cindy and Mike,
Thank you for doing everything you could for Dick in the past year. I will miss him when our family can get together again. My family and I have such fun memories of " Dick's camp parties " on Lake Ontario.
With sympathy, Diane.
Diane Lannon
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to think Dick will no longer be around. He was a great friend to our family, and we appreciate the love and support he gave to both my father and mother in their later years. I will particularly remember the great holiday dinners we had with him at the Springside Inn. He will be missed.
Donald Dean
December 13, 2020
Nothing but fond memories of Dick. My dad Ray Clark and Dick were high school friends . So sorry for your loss
John Clark
Friend
December 13, 2020
Dick was a great guy and a wonderful person to work a football game with. He will be missed.
Frank Misurelly
Friend
December 13, 2020
Dick was a great person with a nice personality. Every-time you ran into Dick somewhere he always stop that chat. Also worked for Dick years ago and was a epic Boss! Dick will truly be missed.
Brian Hutchings
December 12, 2020
To the family
I'm sorry to hear about Dick - I got to know him thru football officiating - I still have on my keychain the metal replica of a football that he gave the members of his crew - the front "TED" - the back - THANKS - 11/2/1990 - The Blind Men & Crier meetings were good get togethers ! Sincerely, Ted Sniffen
Ted Sniffen
Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry to here of dicks passing worked with dick for some years a very nice guy. Will miss him
Me and mrs terry Mullen and corinna
December 11, 2020
A great man who gave so much to so many. RIP to a wonderful neighbor. You always were a fighter
Joe LoPiccolo
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dick's passing. He was a warm soul and was always stopping by the Stott & Davis offices for a visit. We will miss him.
Amy Clary-Moose and Phil Caruana
December 10, 2020
