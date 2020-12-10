Richard "Dick" Williams

Dec. 2, 1932 - Dec. 7, 2020

AUBURN - Richard "Dick" Williams, 88, of Auburn, passed away on December 7, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. Born in Auburn on December 2, 1932, Dick was the son of the late Osca and Dorothy Hodder Williams.

He graduated from East High School in 1950 and was the quarterback for the 1949-1950 undefeated football team. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS DeLong. He was a high school football referee for 34 years, receiving numerous awards. Dick served as the president of the Syracuse Chapter of Certified Football Officials for a term and was also a member. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying charter fishing trips, trolling Owasco Lake, ice fishing in the winter and duck hunting. Mentoring the youth to spark their interest in these sports was very important to him.

A proud moment for Dick was in 1990, when he received the Key to the City of Auburn. Dick was a co-founder of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2002. He was the chairman on both the Hall of Fame Committee and the Bob Dean Scholarship fund. Dick was also a member of various organizations including, Blind Men and Criers, American Legion of Weedsport, Teamsters, Ducks Unlimited, Oneida Lake Association and the Easter Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association. Dick looked forward to his weekly breakfasts with his group of friends, known as the "Liars Club". He was one of the most loyal supporters of the Auburn Maroons and was instrumental in the installation of the stadiums artificial turf.

Dick is survived by his daughters: Cindy (Mike) Sgroi, and Kathleen (Edward) Fagan; grandsons: Edward and Matthew Fagan; nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Dick was predeceased by his very dear companion, Judy B. Lannon, his sister, C. Joan Williams and his twin brother, Robert G. Williams.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Joe and Beth Saville and Dick's many friends for the care and support they have provided.

Calling hours for Dick will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A service will be held privately for family with burial in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dick's memory to The Bob Dean Scholarship Fund or the Owasco Fire Department. To extend condolences to Dick's family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.