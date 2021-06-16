Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Riley Frank Milton Jr.
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Riley Frank Milton, Jr.

Nov. 12, 1985 - June 4, 2021

AUBURN - Riley Frank Milton, Jr., 35, was born on November 12, 1985. Riley died unexpectedly on June 4, 2021. He enjoyed fishing and horse betting.

Riley was predeceased by his father Riley Milton, Sr.

He leaves behind his mother Sharon Simmons, Auburn, NY; sister Lawanda Watts, Auburn, NY; brother Daryl Green, Elmira NY; sister Clarissa (Kerri) Bailey Milton, Auburn, NY; brother Riley Milton III, Auburn, NY; four nieces: Janessa Brandstetter, Shaliece Larabee, Trynazia Williams and Giselle "the baby" Milton; two nephews: Jayden Sylvester and Phillip Rhim, Jr. all of Auburn, NY; maternal grandmother Lucy Smith, Rome, NY.

Visitation will be from 12 PM to 1 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, with a memorial service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Throopsville Cemetery in Throop.


Published by The Citizen from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street , Auburn, NY
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Deepest sympathy, fondest memories of Riley fishing with other boys and volunteers in MIB Male Mentoring Program. Prayers for his mom who loved him dearly.
Tom Hayden
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sharon my deepest sympathy goes out to you sweetheart when it hurt you I know it's hard it's very hard but you just look up to God and one day you'll see your baby again just hold your family and you guys all stick together when it's good times or bad time just remember the good things Riley was good do anything in the world for you love you Sharon and your whole family Leona over Street and family.
Leona Overstreet
Family
June 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to you Sharon and your entire family. I will always remember him as the sweet little boy running around playing at Brogan Manor . He was such a kind person and will be missed by many.
Abby Bovee
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results