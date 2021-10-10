Menu
Rita Verdibello
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Rita Verdibello

AUBURN - Rita Verdibello, 95, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021. She was born in Clyde NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas M and Caroline DiSanto.

Rita was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. Rita retired from General Electric Company.

Rita's most favorite and cherished times were those spent with her family. Whether she was preparing meals for one or 20 and baking everything from wonderful birthday cakes to Italian cookies she always had an open door for all that visited. She was our family historian up until her last days. Her gentle smile, sense of humor and her loving ways endeared her to all that got to know her. Sharp to her final days, she was a true renaissance woman.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Sal, in 2015 with whom she enjoyed every opportunity to get up and dance.

She is survived by four children: Anthony (Sue Kingston), Thomas Verdibello of Albany, Sally Eruysal of Rochester and Andrea (Scott) Masten of Manlius; eight grandchildren: Anthony (Kathy) Oughterson, Amber (JR) Margiotta, Greg (Svitlana) and Jayson Verdibello, Emmalyn and Leighanna Eryusal, Jeffrey (Jenna) and Alexander Masten; and three great-grandchildren: Alaina and David Oughterson and Everett Collins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sal", three sisters Christina Ambrose, Jane DeOrio, Eva Manzaro, six brothers Alexander, Adam, Thomas, Lucian, Michael and Ralph DiSanto.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in St. Alphonsus Church from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:15 p.m. all in the church. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita's memory to the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department, 3526 Franklin St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are being handled by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
NY
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:15p.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy and family,my condolences and prayers go to the family.Have faith in God. Peace and love.
Jennifer A. Dove
Friend
October 21, 2021
Tammy Stevens
October 13, 2021
Andrea, I am sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Pettigrass
October 12, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to the Verdibello family. Joan (DiSanto) Long
Joan Long
October 12, 2021
Tony and Carol Stewart
October 11, 2021
Jamie & Cyndi
October 10, 2021
Brian and Krissy Sultana
October 10, 2021
You never truly die, as long as someone remembers you. Aunt Rita will remain a wonderful memory for as long as I live. The family meals, my favorite Italian cookies, her well stocked pantry and her wonderful sense of humor. She was the only person left who called me "Carol Ann".
Carol Manzaro
Family
October 10, 2021
The Spadoni family
October 10, 2021
To Sally and her family, I am so sad to hear of your mom's passing. She was a wonderful, warm woman who always made me feel welcome. May your memories sustain you at this time.
Jane Stebbins Skowron
Friend
October 10, 2021
