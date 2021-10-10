Rita Verdibello

AUBURN - Rita Verdibello, 95, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021. She was born in Clyde NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas M and Caroline DiSanto.

Rita was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. Rita retired from General Electric Company.

Rita's most favorite and cherished times were those spent with her family. Whether she was preparing meals for one or 20 and baking everything from wonderful birthday cakes to Italian cookies she always had an open door for all that visited. She was our family historian up until her last days. Her gentle smile, sense of humor and her loving ways endeared her to all that got to know her. Sharp to her final days, she was a true renaissance woman.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Sal, in 2015 with whom she enjoyed every opportunity to get up and dance.

She is survived by four children: Anthony (Sue Kingston), Thomas Verdibello of Albany, Sally Eruysal of Rochester and Andrea (Scott) Masten of Manlius; eight grandchildren: Anthony (Kathy) Oughterson, Amber (JR) Margiotta, Greg (Svitlana) and Jayson Verdibello, Emmalyn and Leighanna Eryusal, Jeffrey (Jenna) and Alexander Masten; and three great-grandchildren: Alaina and David Oughterson and Everett Collins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sal", three sisters Christina Ambrose, Jane DeOrio, Eva Manzaro, six brothers Alexander, Adam, Thomas, Lucian, Michael and Ralph DiSanto.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in St. Alphonsus Church from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:15 p.m. all in the church. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita's memory to the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department, 3526 Franklin St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are being handled by Pettigrass Funeral Home.