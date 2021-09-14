Robert "Bob" J. Bradtke, Sr.

April 3, 1957 - Sept. 12, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Robert "Bob" J. Bradtke, Sr., age 64, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Syracuse on April 3, 1957, Bob was the son of the late Anthony J. Bradtke, Sr. and Rosina (Rose D'Agostino) Bradtke.

Bob held a variety of jobs throughout his life, mostly self-employed and was passionate about Bradtke Greenhouses working alongside all of his family and close friends. Bob truly had a love for life, enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and always found a way to make you laugh. Among his favorite past times were family vacations, boat rides, playing cards, cooking and taking walks with his wife.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Lorrie A. (Dewey) Bradtke; and his beloved children: Robert J. (Jessica) Bradtke, Jr., Elizabeth A. (Taylor) Rosekrans, and Jonathan M. (Brittany Anselment) Bradtke; his brothers: Anthony J. (Cathy) Bradtke, Jr. and John Bradtke. Of all the roles that Bob held, Papa was his most cherished. He will always be adorded by his six grandchildren: Paisley, Sadie, Vivian, Josephine, Jameson and Cecilia.

Family was always first to Bob. Not only was he a loving husband, father, and papa he was an uncle to: Rebecca, Anthony III, Jermaine, Miranda, our angel Tyler, Colin, Amelia, Emily, and Allison. He was also a treasured friend to many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr.,Weedsport. Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 in St. Joseph's Church, 2667 Hamilton St., Weedsport. Interment to follow at Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166.

