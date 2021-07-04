Robert J. Cox

SKANEATELES - Robert J. Cox of Skaneateles, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at home with his family.

Born in Auburn, Robert attended R.P.I. and S.U. He retired from Oldfield Precast, Inc., where he worked as an Engineer. After retirement, he devoted himself to the American Legion and to volunteer work at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse.

He is survived by two siblings: Michael Cox (Linda) of Auburn and Linda Cox-Randolph (Charles Randolph) also of Auburn; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Neal and Elizabeth Cox, three siblings: Richard, David, and Paul Cox, and a favorite niece, Julie Bilinski.

Calling hours will be held at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Celebration of Bob's life will be held after at the Skaneateles American Legion Post 239. A private graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sons of the American Legion, Post 239, PO Box 24, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

