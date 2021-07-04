Menu
Robert J. Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Robert J. Cox

SKANEATELES - Robert J. Cox of Skaneateles, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at home with his family.

Born in Auburn, Robert attended R.P.I. and S.U. He retired from Oldfield Precast, Inc., where he worked as an Engineer. After retirement, he devoted himself to the American Legion and to volunteer work at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse.

He is survived by two siblings: Michael Cox (Linda) of Auburn and Linda Cox-Randolph (Charles Randolph) also of Auburn; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Neal and Elizabeth Cox, three siblings: Richard, David, and Paul Cox, and a favorite niece, Julie Bilinski.

Calling hours will be held at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Celebration of Bob's life will be held after at the Skaneateles American Legion Post 239. A private graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sons of the American Legion, Post 239, PO Box 24, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY
Jul
6
Celebration of Life
Skaneateles American Legion Post 239
Skaneateles, NY
Jul
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
I am sorry to hear about Robert passing. I went to school with Robert, he was a friend and have fond memories of our years in school. RIP Robert.
Catherine Mullally Bennett
Friend
July 5, 2021
