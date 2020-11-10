Robert Daniel Hoerger

June 10, 1947 - Oct. 28, 2020

AKRON, OH - Robert Daniel Hoerger passed away on October 28, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Rob was born on June 10, 1947 to Daniel James Hoerger and Marguerite Francis Hoerger (née Silke). He grew up on North Fulton Street in Auburn, NY with his sister, Susan Eckett (née Hoerger) and Christian James Hoerger. He graduated Mount Carmel High School and attended SUNY Canton.

He served in the Army and was stationed in New York City, where he developed a life-long fondness for the NY Mets. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Auburn. He met Shannan Hoerger (née Hardin) at Curly's Restaurant. They quickly fell in love, were engaged three months later, and married in 1973. They remained happily married for 47 years.

They welcomed daughter, Maggie Hoerger (1974) and Kate Gifford (née Hoerger) (1977). The family lived on Grove Ave. in Auburn for 39 years. Rob worked at O Mustad & Sons. The family took vacations to Cape Cod, where they enjoyed the beach, lobster dinners, and miniature golf. Rob played golf and loved riding his bicycle around the Finger Lakes. He was an avid reader.

Rob was a kind and funny man. He always supported his daughters. He and Shannan taught them how to laugh and the secrets to a long, happy marriage. He is remembered for his humor and good nature.

Rob loved his sons-in-law: Paul Downing and James Gifford and was delighted to welcome his grandchildren: Oscar Downing, Henry Downing, Emilia Gifford, James A. Gifford and Trudie Downing. He read stories and played games with each of his grandchildren, all of whom adored him. The extended family enjoyed family holidays in the Finger Lakes and outer banks.

In 2004, Rob was fortunate to receive a liver transplant, and the family remains eternally grateful to the donor and medical staff who gave us so many more years together. In 2016, Rob and Shannan moved to Akron, OH to be closer to Kate and her family. They found a community of friends and delighted in being closer to their grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. If inclined, please donate to the CNY chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.cny.wish.org in Rob's name, which was a cause very close to his heart.